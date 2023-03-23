Teams in action from the previous kabaddi tournament in Te Puke. Photo / Stuart Whitaker

Teams in action from the previous kabaddi tournament in Te Puke. Photo / Stuart Whitaker

Organisers of a kabaddi tournament on the weekend are hoping this time they will find a winner.

Dashmesh Sport and Cultural Club hosted a kabaddi tournament in November with teams from Tauranga, Hastings, Hamilton and Auckland, but the day failed to produce a champion with rain preventing the tournament from being completed.

The latest eight-team tournament takes place on Sunday at Centennial Park, with a volleyball tournament also running in the Te Puke Sports clubrooms.

A huge sport in northern India, kabaddi combines elements of rugby and wrestling.

Games are played by teams of 12, although only seven from each side are on the field at any time. There are stoppers and raiders, and points are scored by successfully raiding the other team.

There is no ball, but the sport includes rugby-style tackling and one-on-one combat as in wrestling — with plenty of tactics and teamwork in play.

Sunday’s tournament is special because each team will feature three professional players from Punjab.

Club spokesman Goldie Sahota says the New Zealand Kabaddi Federation pays for the professional players to come to New Zealand to give local players the chance to learn from them.

He says the players will wear the colours of the club they will be representing on the day, but it will be possible to pick them out by the way they play.

There are two tournaments in Te Puke each year, with the autumn tournament timed to be just before the main kiwifruit picking season.

Alongside the tournament will be entertainment and games for families, and food will be given away in line with one of the principles of Sikhism.

Goldie says kabaddi events, and the club, help to teach the children of Punjabi families who were born in New Zealand about their culture.

People from outside the local Indian community are now playing with the Dashmesh club.

Sunday’s tournament has the backing of Western Bay of Plenty District Council, which has provided a grant from its events fund, TECT, Baytrust and COLAB.

Te Puke Community Board chairwoman Kassie Ellis says this is the first time the council has backed a kabaddi tournament in Te Puke in this way.

“It’s about strengthening ties with the Indian community and creating inclusive events that are open to the wider community, so we are all for that,” she says.

“We have different organisations within Te Puke that are participating and making sure this event is a success in its own right. We are fortunate to have funding from Western Bay of Plenty District Council, TECT and Baytrust and COLAB.”

Kassie has also been supporting a new club that will have a team competing at the tournament.

“Next weekend we have some experienced kabaddi players playing who have recently re-established themselves as the Lions Sport and Cultural Club 2023.”

She says it is a club for locals by locals.

“It’s about youth engagement, youth development and incorporating these boys’ skills into sport at a competing level that they enjoy.

“It’s not just about kabaddi for them, however, kabaddi is a huge part of their culture and they love playing it.”

The club is led by Jason Dhesi with Sabi Singh the secretary.

“They have grown up in New Zealand and have identified a need in the community and are addressing that.”