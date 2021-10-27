International Youth Silent Film Festival New Zealand goes online for second year

A still from the film A Parallel Universe by Hannah Moodie of Bethlehem College. Photo / Supplied

Bay of Plenty students could soon see their films on an international platform after being named finalists in the International Youth Silent Film Festival New Zealand 2021 competition.

The festival is a global filmmaking competition challenging filmmakers, aged 20 and under, to create a three–minute silent film set to one of 10 musical scores composed especially for the festival.

This year 25 entries were accepted for judging, and following jury panel deliberations, the Top 15 films have been submitted to 2021 celebrity judge, comedian, actor and writer Tom Sainsbury, for final judging.

Ten films created by local students are in the final.

Representing Tauranga Girls' College is Between the Lines by Tearani Wikohika and Maea Wikohika, Insomnia by Asher Wadsworth, misadventure by Romy Heayns and The Audacious Audition by Ella Paterson.

Films from Selwyn Ridge Primary School include Fairytale Of Evil Hood by Caitlin Orr, Matilda, Mani, Blake, Stella, Martha, Sabine, You–Ju and Paige, The Unforgettable Picnic by Dexter Page, and Zombie and Potions by Mylissa Chan Foon, Leon Hawe, Ashton Smith, Logan Watson, Joshua Denham and Ariel Halpin.

Rounding out the Tauranga finalist films is A Parallel Universe by Hannah Moodie from Bethlehem College.

The Te Puke finalists are Sorry for your loss by Te Puke Intermediate's Cody Olds and Imagination by Sebastian Rollinson and Alyza Rollinson.

This year the awards final will be held online and the ceremony will be streamed on Baycourt Community & Arts Centre's Facebook page from 6pm on November 11.

Sainsbury said he enjoyed being a judge and encouraged Kiwis with a passion for filmmaking to get involved in the festival.

"Filmmaking is the best thing in the world, so if you're keen, take every opportunity to do it.

"I've loved being this year's judge. I always love seeing people's creative expression and there was something so exciting about seeing these young guys getting out there and making something."

Baycourt Manager Reena Snook said while they would have liked to host a physical awards ceremony, moving online safeguarded the festival against future alert level changes. It is the second year it has been held online.

The prizes for the winners include $1500 for first, $1000 for second and $500 for third. The top two films will represent New Zealand at the festival's global awards in the United States this year.

Other awards up for grabs include awards for directing, acting, editing, cinematography, production design and more.

To watch the final, go to the Baycourt Community & Arts Centre Facebook page on November 11.

The IYSFF NZ Nationals 2021 Top 15 films are (in alphabetical order)

• A Parallel Universe (Western) Hannah Moodie – Bethlehem College, Tauranga

• Between the Lines (Noir) Tearani Wikohika, Maea Wikohika – Tauranga Girls College, Tauranga

• Imagination (Romance) Sebastian Rollinson, Alyza Rollinson – Te Puke

• Insomnia (Epic) Asher Wadsworth – Tauranga Girls' College, Tauranga

• misadventure (Motown) Romy Heayns – Tauranga Girls' College, Tauranga

• Operation Sparrow (Epic) Timothy Chen, Emma Wagner, Sveta Hackett, Matthew Curtis – AGE School, Auckland

• Reach out... 'n' I'll be there (Motown) Ben Baker, Timothy Chen, Pearce Christian – AGE School, Auckland

• The Audacious Audition (Epic) Ella Paterson – Tauranga Girls' College, Tauranga

• The Climb (Epic) Dylan Pritchard – Napier

• The Fairytale Of Evil Hood (Noir) Caitlin Orr, Matilda, Mani, Blake, Stella, Martha, Sabine, You–Ju, Paige – Selwyn Ridge Primary School, Tauranga

• The Gem (Discovery) Ben Young, Sienna Young – Ponsonby Primary School, Auckland

• The Good, The Bad & The Dolly (Western) Sveta Hackett, Timothy Chen – AGE School, Auckland

• The Unforgettable Picnic (Slapstick) Dexter Page – Selwyn Ridge Primary, Tauranga

• Sorry for your loss (Reflections) Cody Olds – Te Puke Intermediate, Te Puke

• Zombie and Potions (Epic) Mylissa Chan Foon, Leon Hawe, Ashton Smith, Logan Watson, Joshua Denham, Ariel Halpin – Selwyn Ridge Primary School, Tauranga