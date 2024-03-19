Tauranga Western Bay Community Event Fund has helped events like the GenX Marra Tinman Triathlon.

Tauranga Western Bay Community Event Fund has helped events like the GenX Marra Tinman Triathlon.

Katikati Police report

Sergeant Steve Hindmarsh, March 5-12

Burglaries – at 5.45am on March 10, a garage containing food for food parcels was broken into on Lochead Rd, Te Puna activating an alarm. No property was taken.

Two packets of screws were stolen from a residential garage on Beach Rd overnight on March 7.

Arrests and Apprehensions — a 49-year-old Katikati man was charged with cultivating cannabis after plants were allegedly located at a Grey St, Katikati, address.

General — people are still falling for Facebook frauds by paying large deposits for items which essentially don’t exist. Once again we urge people not to part with their money before they have the items for sale in their possession. This is a preventable crime. Don’t be a victim.

Laptops for youth

Rotary Club of Katikati has helped Katikati College with $2500 from its youth budget.

The money went towards providing 16 refurbished chrome books for senior students at the college.

Rotary president John Bothwell and college principal Louise Buckley discussed the idea late last year. The club’s computer expert John Buchanan liaised with IT specialist Karri Butler and deputy principal Simon Finnimore to come up with the best package available.

The school received the chrome books last month.





SH2 road works - March 18-25

Maintenance/remaining seal sites - there are no reseal sites for this week.

Remaining sites to be completed from March 26 are - McMillan Rd, Aongatete Rd, Pahoia / Esdaile Rds, Lund Rd to Forta Leza, Highfields Dr, Katikati, Challenge, Ōmokoroa, Woodland Rd, Old Fire Station, Katikati. Nightworks under stop/go. Temporary speed limits on the following day with loose chip. Estimated completion of reseal programme early April.

Athenree Gorge - As part of the safety improvements project between Waihī and Ōmokoroa, 3.8km of flexible median barrier is being installed north of Katikati, through the Athenree Gorge. Widening work has previously taken place at this location, and installation of median barrier has been coordinated with the reseals programme on SH2 this summer. Contra flow in place with speed restrictions. Estimated completion April 2024.

Kauri Point Rd to Stokes Rd - service relocations underway. Contraflow and shoulder closures in place with speed restrictions.

SH2/Sharp Rd Intersection - roundabout construction underway with significant activities. Night works stop/go for concrete and barrier works. There will also be daytime intermittent stop/go traffic management in place which may cause longer delays, but typically expect minor delays of one to two minutes.

Apata Curves - road widening works underway, these are enabling works for roundabout construction. Contraflow in place with speed restrictions. Intermittent stop/go traffic management in place which may cause longer delays, but typically expect minor delays.

SH2/Ōmokoroa Rd - Shoulder closures in place with speed reduction for early works.

SH2/Te Mete Rd, Te Puna - Haul road set up to support summer earthworks season for construction of Takitimu North Link, shoulder closure, 60km/h temporary speed limit.

Source: NZTA





Money for supporting youth

Local agencies and organisations that support youth are being called to apply for Bay of Plenty Education Trust financial support.

Applications for BOP Education Trust supplementary grants are open. Support will be either via sponsorship or in partnership.

A pool of up to $35,000 is available. Last year $32,000 was divided between applicants – The Western and Eastern BOP House of Science organisations, The Graeme Dingle Trust Project K Foundation and Blue Light Ventures (Tauranga and Whakatāne).

The supplementary grants aim to help young people in coastal Bay of Plenty.

Agencies and organisations operating from Katikati to Ōpōtiki are invited to apply to tom@inghammora.co.nz by April 30.





Event funds on offer

Tauranga Western Bay Community Event Fund has been confirmed for 2024/2025.

The joint event fund between partners Acorn Foundation, BayTrust, Tauranga City Council, TECT and Western Bay of Plenty District Council was established two years ago to streamline the process for community event organisers to access funding support.

The single point of application has reduced the administration burden of smaller and often volunteer-run event committees.

The fund will offer at least $900,000 in funding for community event organisers this coming year, with the maximum grant amount remaining at $50,000 for events in Tauranga City district and $15,000 for events in Western Bay of Plenty.



