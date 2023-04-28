An immunisation day will be held at Te Manu Toroa's city clinic in Tauranga on Saturday. Photo / John Stone

A free sausage sizzle and grocery vouchers are up for grabs at an immunisation day tomorrow, as kaupapa Māori health provider Te Manu Toroa encourages whānau to get their children’s immunisation schedules up to date.

It comes as data from the Ministry of Health shows Māori children in the Bay of Plenty are below the national averages for immunisation rates and a warning has been issued about a possible whooping cough outbreak this winter.

Data from the Ministry of Health showed 38.6 per cent of eligible Māori children aged six months had received their childhood immunisations, compared to 68 per cent of New Zealand European children in the Bay of Plenty for the three-month period ending December 31, 2022. The national average was 68.7 per cent.

Data for the three-month period ending December 31, 2021 told a similar story, showing 44 per cent of eligible Māori children aged six months had received their childhood immunisations, compared to 71 per cent of New Zealand European children in the Bay. The national average was 73.3 per cent.

Te Manu Toroa is holding an immunisation day on Saturday from 9am to 3pm at its clinic in Gate Pā. Childhood immunisations, flu shots, MMR [measles, mumps, and rubella] and Covid-19 boosters would be available.

This week is also world immunisation week - an opportunity to acknowledge the importance of vaccines in setting up a healthy life, the ministry says.

Te Manu Toroa chief executive Pat Cook said its focus was on supporting parents and whānau to better protect their tamariki [children] from a host of vaccine-preventable diseases.

Cook encouraged people to go to its clinic and get their pēpi [babies], tamariki or whānau immunisation schedules up to date, or to get their flu shot.

She wanted whānau to know it was “not too late to catch up on any missed vaccinations”.

Asked why Māori children in the Bay had lower-than-national-average immunisation rates, Cook said giving whānau confidence to immunise their children would take a “concerted effort” to inform them about immunisation.

“We need to enable whānau to make informed decisions about the benefits of immunisation.”

A Te Whatu Ora Hauora a Toi Bay of Plenty immunisation directorate senior responsible officer said it was collaborating with hauora Māori [Māori health] vaccine providers on initiatives to increase trust and uptake of immunisations.

These included offering vaccinations at community movie nights, drive-throughs and opening GP clinics on weekends.

It called on parents of tamariki who had not been immunised to discuss how it could help overcome barriers, such as answering questions parents have about vaccines or arranging transport.

It was also operating an outreach immunisation service visiting homes, marae and rural health clinics daily throughout the district, he said.

The Rangiora Health Hub, which opened last year, was a walk-in, free and accessible immunisation clinic. Parents could also visit their GP or healthcare provider to get their child’s free immunisations, he said.

“We’re working hard to make immunisations easy and accessible. We need to increase trust in vaccines and prioritise immunisation to keep our whānau well.”

Te Whatu Ora national director of prevention Astrid Koornneef said it had a national target of 95 per cent of children being up to date with their immunisations at 24 months of age by June 30, 2024.

Data showed there was “an especially concerning equity gap” in childhood immunisation rates for Māori and Pacific tamariki.

National initiatives were under way to improve childhood immunisation rates, including a new website where whānau could access information about immunisations, a new programme to help reach “priority populations”, and establishing the vaccinating health worker role.

This role enabled non-clinical health workers to administer vaccines under direct clinical supervision, reducing the extensive requirements to become an authorised vaccinator, Koornneef said.

In a media release on Wednesday, Whānau Āwhina Plunket said the recent death of three babies from whooping cough, coupled with low childhood immunisation coverage, meant there was a “real risk” of a whooping cough outbreak this winter.

Chief nurse Zoe Tipa said there was always misinformation circulating on social media about immunisation, and it was important to speak to a trusted health professional who could help guide informed decisions.

In a media release on April 24, Te Aka Whai Ora - Māori Health Authority chief executive Riana Manuel said the relationships built during the pandemic with Māori, Pacific people and disabled people had put it in a “stronger position” to address the fall in immunisation rates for other diseases.

“Through Covid-19, we learned that it wasn’t enough to set up vaccine centres - we needed to build trust with whānau first, often kanohi ki te kanohi [face-to-face].”

Childhood immunisation offers protection against diseases like polio, whooping cough, meningococcal B and measles. Vaccines on the national immunisation schedule are free for everyone under 18 in New Zealand.