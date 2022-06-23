The taonga stone on the Atea-ā-Rangi on Mauao (the Mount). Photo / Tauranga City Council

One family travelled from Auckland last night to be at the unveiling of a new star compass on top of Mauao before the break of dawn this morning.

The family was joined by between 200 and 300 people, including young children, who trekked to the summit, with a trail of lights zig-zagging up the path, which was seen from the base.

Despite the weather forecast, there was not a cloud in the sky; the sliver of the moon was seen surrounded by the stars for the country's first Matariki public holiday.

Ngā Poutiriao o Mauao Trust, in collaboration with Te Puna I Rangiriri Trust, launched a new Atea-ā-Rangi (star compass) to mark the Māori New Year, alongside the first Matariki Public Holiday in Aotearoa.

Addressing the crowd, celestial navigator Jack Thatcher said the kōhatu (stones) below the taonga had come from Hawaiki and the Pacific, which was symbolic of the connection back there.

After the karakia, the Atea-ā-Rangi was unveiled and everyone was invited to come up to the kōhatu and say the name of loved ones who had died in the past year.

Between 200 and 300 people gathered on the summit of Mauao this morning. Photo / Tauranga City Council

Speaking to the Bay of Plenty Times, Thatcher said today was "huge" for the Mauao Trust which received the maunga (mountain) back in the late 2000s.

"We are being able to recognise our special places with taonga like these."

He said it had been hard work for the representatives who had been trying to "create beauty" on the mountain, which had been difficult with limited resources.

Thatcher said it was still not finished and they wanted to build it up so children could touch the stone, and they wanted to connect the stone to other special places around the maunga.

"Everyone enters this place and soaks up the energy of our mountain and it is lucky that the mountain has a lot of energy to give. All we are doing is allowing to give it some energy back."

Ngā Poutiriao o Mauao Trust, in collaboration with Te Puna I Rangiriri Trust, launched a new Atea-ā-Rangi (star compass) to mark the Māori New Year. Photo / Cira Olivier

In his view, one of the purposes of the stone was to help people reconnect with loved ones who had died, and help reflect on "who we are and where we are going".

He said others might see the Atea-ā-Rangi in a different way, which was great.

The whole idea was to bring everyone in our community closer, he said, and Matariki helped everyone realise the diversity.

"I felt that this morning."

He said the symbol of the connection of the stones back to where their ancestors were from was for everyone, from wherever they come from.

Isaac Sciascia and his partner Amy Jesensek travelled from West Auckland to be at the Matariki unveiling this morning.

Joe Sciascia (left), Hakaria Sciascia, Daniel Wilson, Isaac Sciascia, and Amy Jesensek. Photo / Cira Olivier

For Sciascia, there were many reasons he needed to be there, the most important of which was that it was his son's - who lives in Pāpāmoa - 17th birthday.

"Seventeen years ago when he was born in Auckland Hospital, I remember holding him in my arms and telling everyone in the room 'happy Matariki.'"

At that time, not many people knew about Matariki, he said.

"It is really good to be up on the mountain and look around and everyone is aware of what Matariki is."

He said his whānau had strong ties to the whenua, especially Mauao.

His tūpuna came here from the Pacific and Mauao was one of the places he stopped when his ancestor first journeyed to New Zealand. Sciacia descended from the Kurahaupō waka.

From Mount Maunganui, they travelled to and set up in Whakatāne.

"As a Māori, what we are doing is we are reconnecting back to our DNA. Reconnecting with the past so we can carry on into the future."

He said it was cool to come together as New Zealanders and start "growing and developing a personal heritage, a special thing that is unique to us".

Everyone was invited to touch the stone and the names of loved ones who have died. Photo / Cira Olivier

Being at the top of Mauao "felt special".

"Back in the day, I use to come to Mount Maunganui to party ... now we come to Mount Maunganui to come up the Mount and do karakia with the locals and have a great time."

Local canoe captain Frank Kawe said an important part of today was to incorporate recognition of the deceased, which was seen in the open invitation for everyone to touch the stone and say the name of loved ones who had died.

Kawe said the journey of the dead meant they became stars for a while.

"This is an appropriate time to offer up our deceased on their journey to be recognised as becoming stars for a portion of their journey of the afterlife."

Misty Matenga said the morning was "absolutely beautiful, spiritual, and healing".

Misty Matenga (left) with her mokos Jayden Hargreaves, 6, and Bon Reti, 5. Photo / Cira Olivier

She said she felt a connection to everyone there.

She came with her two mokos for the unveiling so they could experience it, touch the kōhatu (stone), be part of the historic occasion, and see the stars.

She said they came up on Monday but did not see as many stars as they did this morning.