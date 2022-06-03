Residents are being advised to close windows due to the smoke. Video / Supplied

Emergency services have been called to a house fire in Mount Maunganui.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said they were called to Orkney Rd about 4pm.

Three fire trucks from Tauranga and Mount Maunganui arrived to find it well involved.

While there was initially some concern for the safety of one individual, they were found safe and well.

Black smoke pours from a house fire in Mount Maunganui. Photo / Supplied

He said the fire was contained and crews were working on hot spots.

The advice to the public was to avoid the area and keep doors and windows closed due to the smoke.

Oceanbeach Rd resident Sophie Torrance said the fire was about 100m away from her home.

House fire in Orkney Rd. Photo / Supplied

"[I] could smell and see it on my way home."

"I'm currently at home with windows closed due to the recommendations of the fire brigade."

She said it was a "scary and sad sight to see" but the work of the emergency services there was impressive.