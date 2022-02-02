Moe Stevens in the newly created bunker gear room. Photos / Rebecca Mauger

Waihi Volunteer Fire Brigade is undergoing a total refurbishment — its first in 56 years.

Fire chief Moe Stevens says the old fire station needed to be brought up to earthquake safety standards following the Christchurch earthquake.

The main problem was the two internal walls within the station that were double bricked with nothing in between the bricks, Moe says.

''We haven't had anything done here since 1966 (when the Kenny St station was opened) apart from a few things ... if we needed anything done we did it ourselves and we paid for all that.''

The local brigade was formed in 1869. Before Kenny St, the station was in Haszard St but ironically, burnt down in 1963. The Kenny St station was then built in 1964 and was ready by 1966.

Waihi Volunteer Fire Brigade being transformed.

The new refurbishment started in May but progress was been hindered by shortages caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Apart from new internal walls, another 3m has been added to the far right of the station. New areas include a spacious bunker gear room, a wheelchair-friendly toilet and shower, bathroom space, new offices and watchroom. It also has a new roof and exterior.

Like many towns, Waihi Volunteer Fire Brigade has a siren that alerts volunteer firefighters to respond and get to the station. The iconic old siren and structure are being demolished as it required too much maintenance and is replaced with a new siren this week.

The structure was built in 1975 by local firm Sharp Engineering on Victoria St.

The new siren will be the same height — 14m — on a steel pole.

People appreciate the sirens, Moe says.

"We live in a small town and we are here to help as many people as we can.



''If you have ever needed the fire brigade, you'll appreciate the sirens. People call 111 when something is happening and then they hear the sirens, and they instantly feel better because they know that we are on the way.''

All the changes should ''make a hell of a difference'', Moe says, and the build should be completed this month.





Waihi Volunteer Fire Brigade

Waihi Volunteer Fore Brigade takes about 200 calls each year.

When 111 is called and transferred to the fire service, the communications team in Auckland alerts the local station via siren, pager and two phone numbers.

All members of the brigade dedicate their own time in order to serve the community.

Volunteers respond to a variety of emergencies in the area including:

● Fires

● Medical emergencies

● Motor vehicle accidents

● Search and rescue

● Civil defence

●Natural disaster responses

If you want to visit the station or come by the station on a training night call 863 8619 or visit www.fireandemergency.nz/volunteering/volunteering-with-fire-and-emergency/ For recruitment inquiries email volunteer@fireandemergency.nz