Next week's event follows last month's hui which saw Māori and Pasifika candidates from around the Waikato meet to share experiences and insights into the political process. Photo / Taurikura NZ

Organisers of Waikato Māori candidate events say the region could see an increase in voter turnout as visibility of those standing becomes clearer.

Taurikura NZ will host a Meet the Candidates event next week in Hamilton where Waikato-based Māori candidates will gather again to share insights and experiences about the political process.

It's also an opportunity for the public to meet and hear from candidates in their respective electorates.

Co-founder Dr Kirsty Barber says these events have the potential to produce an increase in voter turnout next month.

"There has never been anything previously that foregrounds Māori candidates and provides the kind of environment where Maaori candidates are in their own space and environment where Te Ao Māori is privileged so they can be at ease," she says.

"The increased visibility of amazing Māori candidates, and current councillors throughout the motu, promoted in our kaupapa has not only enhanced awareness and interest within hapori but is mana enhancing, that 'people who look like me' can have a voice, be heard and bring different values and priorities to the decision making tables.

Taurikura NZ co-founder Dr Kirsty Barber says it is crucial that Māori and Pasifika candidates feel supported as they hit the campaign trail. Photo / Taurikura NZ

"Of course establishment of Māori wards has helped as well."

While last month's candidate's evening included Waikato politicians, this time around the event will be more interactive with a series of politically based games and activities.

"Although this is Māori candidates, many are standing in general wards so open to all their voters. Māori voice and tikanga are privileged so it will run as a 'hui' rather than a perhaps more traditional candidate event? But most people are really receptive to a more engaging and welcome way of running things even if not confident in Te Ao Māori."

Kirsty hopes the immediacy of seeing so many great Māori candidates standing for their communities will excite constituents about their choices and have pride in their candidates.

Information from Local Government New Zealand shows the average voter turnout at territorial authorities across the country was 48.3 per cent in 2019.

Only two Waikato-based councils, Thames Coromandel District Council and Waitomo District Council are listed in the top of 20 councils with the highest voter turnout, with 53.60 per cent and 52.6 per cent respectively.

"We believe we are privileged to be at the start of a wave of generational change, a unique historical moment - and Meet our Māori Champions event is a herald of that movement," Kirsty says.

Waikato regional councillor Tipa Mahuta will offer her experiences to Waikato candidates and their supporters at next week's maangai taunaki event in Hamilton. Photo / Waikato Regional Council

"Diverse perspectives, and a Māori cultural lens in local government will not only change the conversations in these spaces … This event is a visible declaration of pride and accomplishment in our fantastic Māori champions and young leaders - standing up for their communities in general as well as Māori wards."

• September 13, Meet our Māori Champions at Wintec Te Pūkenga City Campus. Taurikura NZ and Tainui Live invite you to meet the Māori Ward candidates standing for Hamilton City Council, Waikato Regional Council, and Waikato District Council.

