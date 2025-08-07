A treasured and historic fire station bell stolen from outside Thames Fire Station is ringing again.
The more than 150-year-old bronze bell made its way back to the local station on the Coromandel Peninsula on August 1 after it was tracked down to a scrap metal yard and returned ingood condition.
The bell, dating back to 1869, was stolen from outside the station and reported to police on July 26.
Investigations began and CCTV footage showed two people swiping the weighty 73kg bell from its stand and fleeing on foot with it in the early hours of the morning.
Thames Police Acting Sergeant Gareth Carter said while inquiries were being undertaken, police also received information from Fire and Emergency that the bell had been found at a scrap yard in South Auckland.