Deputy Chief Fire Officer Siobhan Flanigan, left, with acting Sergeant Gareth Carter and Thames Fire Chief officer Greg Rendall. Photo / Police Ten One Magazine

It was returned to the fire station on Friday afternoon, much to the delight of the Thames brigade.

“We work with Fire and Emergency closely and were also saddened to hear the bell had been taken, so we were thrilled that it was returned to where it belongs.”

Thames fire chief Greg Rendall said credit went to their deputy chief fire officer Siobhan Flanigan, who emailed scrap metal yards in hope of information.

She struck luck when the scrap metal dealer called to say he had the historic bell. He even delivered it back to the fire station.

“It’s great to have the bell back as it’s a piece of memorabilia and has a lot of history,” Rendall said.

“It gives you a bit of faith in humanity, although it’s only the minority who do these types of things.”

Police have since charged a 34-year-old man with receiving stolen property in connection to the incident.

He was arrested on July 30, after police making inquiries in Thames went to a local property where several people were located on warrants to arrest.

Two people at the property were arrested in connection with a spate of shoplifting offences, while the 34-year-old man on warrants to arrest allegedly fled the property.

He was found and arrested and due to appear in Thames District Court on August 15.

“This is a fantastic outcome and Thames Police staff have done an excellent job in gaining information that has led to arrests,” Acting Senior Sergeant Lara Beisly, of Waikato East Police, said.

“Our staff have really good relationships with the local community and public who have assisted us in this case, and we appreciate the value of the community.”

As for the bell, it‘s back at the station, soon to be reinstalled at its post beneath the flagpole.

-Police Ten One Magazine