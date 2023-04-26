Historic platform turned catwalk

Athenree Station, at the back of the homestead, is the location for the Ebony Boutique Fashion Parade.

An historical site is the setting for an afternoon of fashion and fundraising next Friday.

The Ebony Boutique Fashion Parade is an annual fashion show and a joint venture with Athenree Homestead to raise money for the homestead.

Ebony Boutique Waihī Beach store manager Nellie Teesdale says they are always happy to support Athenree Homestead.

“They have a story to be told, and we want to see these important historical buildings continue for our future generation,” she says.

This year’s line-up will be from the autumn collection, featuring plenty of colour and, as always, their merino. Nellie says lots of browns and neutrals have crept back in season, as well as greens, “but there’s always all the colours”.

Lightweight layering is on-trend, such as dresses with merino underneath, or a plain palette with feature clothes atop such as a tweed coat or short denim jacket.

They will give guests the opportunity to ask questions about fabrics and styles.

The event has been held for about four years as a fundraiser.

Athenree Homestead trustee Lorraine Morten says people may not realise it costs $20,000 per year to maintain and run the homestead.

Guests receive nibbles and a glass of bubbly.

Lorraine says it’s a very informal, relaxed atmosphere, and they have an intermission and have a speaker. There are also spot prizes.

She says it’s a popular event and people should get their tickets ahead of time.

The Details

What: Ebony Boutique Fashion Parade

Where: Athenree Station Refreshment Rooms

When: May 5, 2pm

Tickets from Tailored Hair in Katikati, Ebony Boutique Waihī Beach, or text Lorraine on 027 863 4209.