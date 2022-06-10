Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty TimesUpdated

High living costs and desire to kickstart careers sees young Bay of Plenty residents head overseas

8 minutes to read
Young people across the country are headed on their overseas experiences. Photo / Supplied

Young people across the country are headed on their overseas experiences. Photo / Supplied

Laura Smith
By
Laura Smith

Multimedia journalist

The attraction of cheaper living, well-paid jobs and career experience overseas is seeing young Bay of Plenty residents packing their bags and passports.

About 50,000 New Zealanders are expected to leave the country over the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.