Tauriko resident Janice Winter with a dress from her days performing in The Henry Rudolph Singers choir. Photo: David Hall.

The 40-member Henry Rudolph Girls’ Choir, modelled on the Luton Girls’ Choir in United Kingdom, was the first of many to occupy Rudolph’s musical talents for the next 20 years.

Janice said Rudolph was very talented; he wrote all vocal and backing arrangements for the choir and was made an MBE in 1974 for his services to music.

The choir’s first official performance was at the 1961 Festival of Wellington – soon, membership was cut to about 20 voices and the group renamed The Henry Rudolph Singers.

Updating the look

Janice said Rudolph decided to modernise the choir with dancing, so hired a choreographer.

“This introduced us to dancing and moving instead of just standing on-stage singing. And 40 became too many on-stage.”

Rudolph ran auditions for the 20 spots, and Janice and her sister made the cut. The girls were chosen based on their musical talents and stage presentation.”

Janice said the group sang “anything from Māori songs, to the ‘Nun’s Chorus’ to modern pop”.

“We did a lot of concerts all around NZ and overseas too. We also had an LP.”

The choir performed at a range of musical, cultural and sporting events. Photo: David Hall.

The choir performed in Wellington’s Town Hall for Queen Elizabeth, The Queen Mother and backed Kiri Te Kanawa in her farewell performance after she’d won the Mobil Song Quest in 1965.

In 1977 Rudolph and the singers were invited to perform at the Lord Mayor’s Command Performance for the Governor of Queensland where they shared the stage with Dick Emery, Richard O’Sullivan, and other stars of the time.

Wowing the prisoners

There were some more interesting gigs too.

“In 1970 we toured the South Island and sang at the Invercargill prison. The prisoners were put into their cells before the girls departed, and when we walked past they were wolf-whistling and carrying on, as you can imagine.”

An even trickier gig was at Arohata borstal in Tawa: “They [the audience of young offenders] would sit there and wink at you and it was a bit off-putting – you had to not look at their faces.”

Janice said the choir practised weekly “and we all got on like sisters”.

“It was just great – and we all loved performing on-stage.”

Proceeds from small-fee tickets went to Rotary and Lions’ projects. The singers’ final performance was in 1978 – but the ‘girls’ have remained close.

“Most have moved all over New Zealand and the world. We’ve had past reunions at Geraldine, Napier, New Plymouth, Wairakei, Wellington and a Brisbane-Cairns cruise.

“We’d just pick up where we left off – it’s amazing!”

Time marches on

But they’ve decided this is the last reunion due to age catching up with them.

Janice said as time has passed, “so have some of the girls”.

“It’s sad, and that’s why this is our last; because we’re all getting older.”

Janice said 26 former singers, with their partners, were to attend the final reunion.

Today the group are attending a cocktail party.

On Saturday, a mystery tour will include a visit to the Historic Village for a surprise to take them back down memory lane one last time. The reunion will conclude with a barbecue tomorrow.