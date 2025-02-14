Tauriko resident Janice Winter with memorabilia from her days performing in The Henry Rudolph Singers choir. Photo: David Hall.
“A lot of singing, a lot of laughing…a lot of reminiscing,” says Tauriko resident Janice Winter.
That’s what she expects when 26 women – one her sister and the rest pretty much like family – come to Tauranga this month for their final reunion part of a famous girls’ choir.
Created in 1958 by well-known Wellington musician, watchmaker and pioneer broadcaster Henry Rudolph, the choir became a household name in the 1960-1970s touring Aotearoa and aboard performing an eclectic repertoire of songs.
Janice and her sister Kay, who lived in Wellington, joined in the early-1960s.
“I was brought up in a very musical family – and one of my girlfriends Pam joined the group, then I decided to join too.”
Janice said Rudolph decided to modernise the choir with dancing, so hired a choreographer.
“This introduced us to dancing and moving instead of just standing on-stage singing. And 40 became too many on-stage.”
Rudolph ran auditions for the 20 spots, and Janice and her sister made the cut. The girls were chosen based on their musical talents and stage presentation.”
Janice said the group sang “anything from Māori songs, to the ‘Nun’s Chorus’ to modern pop”.
“We did a lot of concerts all around NZ and overseas too. We also had an LP.”
The choir performed in Wellington’s Town Hall for Queen Elizabeth, The Queen Mother and backed Kiri Te Kanawa in her farewell performance after she’d won the Mobil Song Quest in 1965.
In 1977 Rudolph and the singers were invited to perform at the Lord Mayor’s Command Performance for the Governor of Queensland where they shared the stage with Dick Emery, Richard O’Sullivan, and other stars of the time.
Wowing the prisoners
There were some more interesting gigs too.
“In 1970 we toured the South Island and sang at the Invercargill prison. The prisoners were put into their cells before the girls departed, and when we walked past they were wolf-whistling and carrying on, as you can imagine.”
An even trickier gig was at Arohata borstal in Tawa: “They [the audience of young offenders] would sit there and wink at you and it was a bit off-putting – you had to not look at their faces.”