Positive Paeroa is asking for donations to replenish food and ancillary supplies to Paeroa Volunteer Fire Brigade. Photo / Bevan Conley

Community group Positive Paeroa has been approached by the Paeroa Volunteer Fire Brigade for help replenishing supplies at its station.

The brigade, along with other emergency services, has been at the forefront of the Cyclone Gabrielle response.

Positive Paeroa would like to acknowledge these amazing men and women who have been putting their lives on the line to help in our amazing community.

The Paeroa Volunteer Brigade is just that — volunteers. Their amazing employers acknowledge the great job they do by releasing them from their employment when needed.

Positive Paeroa would like to ask for the public’s help to replenish supplies at the fire station. It is asking for non-perishable items as listed below, plus anything else suitable:

Toothbrushes, soap, dishwashing liquid, 2-Minute noodles, pancake mixture, baked beans and spaghetti, and any tinned items, milk, coffee and tea, biscuits, toilet paper, and sugar.

Anything that doesn’t require refrigeration will be appreciated.

Items can be dropped off at Paeroa 4 Square where owner Tim Watts has provided a container for collection.

Positive Paeroa will be distributing all items to the Paeroa Volunteer Fire Brigade on their training night on Tuesday, February 21.