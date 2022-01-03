Heavy traffic congestion through Karangahake Gorge

Photo / File

A music festival in Waihi and holiday motorists are likely causes of heavy traffic on State Highway 2, police say.

Bay of Plenty Police have warned travellers there is significant traffic congestion through the Karangahake Gorge.

Travel is very slow on the stretch of road from Paeroa to Waihi, and surrounding roads.

A music festival in Waihi, combined with holiday traffic, is likely to be contributing to the delays.

Motorists are asked to have patience if they absolutely must travel, and consider delaying their trip if possible.