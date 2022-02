A Heavy Rain Watch is in force for the Bay of Plenty for Monday. Photo / Andrew Warner

A Bay of Plenty Heavy Rain Watch is now in force, with bad weather in store tomorrow for eastern parts of the region.

MetService issued the watch today for between 2am to 5pm tomorrow.

A narrow band of heavy rain producing localised downpours was possible, mainly during the morning.

While the exact location of the heavy rain was uncertain at the moment, it could cause localised surface flooding if it happened.