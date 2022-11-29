Heavy police presence near Tauranga Racecourse

Photo / NZME

There has been an armed police and emergency service presence near the Tauranga Racecourse this afternoon.

A witness, who did not wish to be named, said she saw a critical care paramedic ambulance, four police with guns, and dogs near the Racecourse Reserve around 12.30pm.

A helicopter had also circulating the area.

Another witness said they could see armed police, two ambulances, and dogs. Police with guns were crouching behind a stone wall at the entrance to the racecourse.

A worker at the Tauranga Golf Club, who did not wish to be named, said the golf club went into lockdown for about an hour.

He said the entrance to the golf club was closed while police conducted their operation.

”The eighth and ninth holes were closed for that time.”

He said everything was back open now.

A police media spokesperson said police were in the area and stopping people from entering areas where the incident was unfolding.

“The incident is resolved and there is no danger to the public.”

