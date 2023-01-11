Tractor pulling is always a popular part of Te Puke A&P Show. Photo / Supplied

After not having a full show last year, the Te Puke A&P Show Committee is busy organising the 117th show, to be held on February 11.

This year’s show will feature many of the things the Te Puke A&P Show has become known for, as well as a few new and new-ish events.

There are plenty of chances to win — from the always-popular sheep racing, to being the best at chucking a gumboot.

A&P Society secretary Kim Cawte says major events on the day will include lawnmower racing, truck and tractor pulling and a digger competition.

“The mini club and classic car club will be putting their vehicles on display so there will be something for everyone,” she says.

Reintroduced in 2020, the Te Puke’s Strongest Man and Woman contests will have a new, more prominent location, giving them a bigger audience.

A fun dog ring will again be at the show — a chance to win prizes in the best presented, tricks, fancy dress, obstacle course and judges’ choice competitions

“All dogs and puppies must be on a lead and vaccinated. It’s a great opportunity to bring along your pooch and have some fun,” says Kim.

A gold coin will get you a ride on a mechanical bull, but it’s spectating only for the Dairy Calf & Cattle Sections with classes including All Breed Dairy Cattle, All Breed Beef Cattle and Primary School Boys & Girls Calf sections.

Te Puke Young Farmers Club will be running the ladies’, men’s and, new this year, children’s gumboot throwing as well as horseshoe throwing competitions. “Prizemoney is great, so it is worth the small effort and entry fee to enter. "

Te Puke's Strongest Man and Woman competitions will have a new location for this year's Te Puke A&P Show. Photo / Supplied





The Pet Corner will have tents full of animals and birds to view and purchase.

For those who have had enough of walking around, or who just want a new experience, there will be rides in a cart pulled by Clydesdales.

Te Puke Fire Brigade will be on site helping educate people as well as having an informative demonstration.

This year there will not be a bar on site but there will be a cafe and refreshments at trade stalls and food stalls.

Eftpos will be available from Aegis Security who will have two machines at the entry gates.

This year’s roving MC is Hayley Whistler, who will be acknowledging sponsors and helpers throughout the day and visiting trade sites for the occasional spiel. Past MC Mike Jones will help out with judging the trade space competition.

There will be home industries displays and the Hargreaves Children’s competition. All exhibits will need to be delivered to the showgrounds on February 10 between noon and 4pm in time for judging.

Also for children, there will be Miss and Master Competitions.

Shearing classes will include a full range of competition from junior through to veteran, with the women’s invitation a major attraction.

Equestrian classes will include serious and fun competition with a fun event for hunter jumping, which will involve both horses and ponies jumping 80-90cm. “These events have been specifically designed so that local people can bring their horses and ponies to the show for fun and to also include hunt clubs from the Bay of Plenty.

“Te Puke Pony Club will be running a novice ring earlier in the day, which is a great way for other pony clubs and younger riders to compete in their respective classes. "

Horse of the Year qualifying classes include: Park Hack, Saddle Hunter and Working Hunter events. Other horse sections include Harness and Led Horses

Major sponsors this year include MJ Excavators, TECT and Hargreaves Trust.

Gate fees: Under 5 free, children $2, 13 and over $10. A family ticket (two adults and up to four children) $25.

The show attractions and entertainment start at 9am. Gates open at 7am.



