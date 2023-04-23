More than 40 junior and senior kapa hapa performers wowed the 3000-strong crowd that flocked to Trustpower Arena Baypark to enjoy a celebration of Tauranga Moana home-grown talent.

The performers included two groups that had represented the region at the prestigious biennial Te Matatini kapa haka national competition in February this year.

Originally planned to be hosted at Memorial Park, the free concert was moved to Trustpower Arena Baypark due to the unfavourable weather forecast.

Tūtarakauika ki Rangataua from the Mātaatua region and Te Kapa Haka o Ngāti Ranginui from the Ngāti Kahungunu region performed alongside Ngā Taipakeke o Tauranga Moana.

The event also showcased the talents of junior groups from four local schools that will head to Nelson later this year to compete in Te Mana Kuratini national primary school kapa haka competition.

Kapa haka groups Te Pūwhāriki from Maungatapu, Te Whānau o Te Maro from Tauranga Intermediate, Te Kapahaka o Matapihi from Matapihi, and Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Otepou qualified at their regional heats to represent Tauranga at the national competition.

Hawaiki Herekenga Haka was organised by the Tauranga City Council, and the free whānau-friendly event included kai (food) trucks, Māori craft stalls, poi making, clay pipe, raranga (weaving) bracelet workshops, and other activities such as health checks.

Tauranga City Council’s strategic Māori engagement manager Carlo Ellis said the event was all about recognising and celebrating the efforts of the city’s senior kapa teams and showcasing the talents of the up-and-coming junior performers who were fundraising to go to nationals.

Ellis said he was “very pleased” by the crowd attendance of 3000 people given the wet weather and all the construction disruptions around the city.

“It was a superb day and the concert was very well supported by the wider community. It was really great to see so many non-Māori in the audience and they also took advantage of the other free activities around the venue.”

Ellis said special thanks went to the groups who performed in front of their home crowd.

“We hope it sets a precedent for how we celebrate as a community in the future,” he said.

Kirsty Buchanan, whose son Floyd performed as part of Maungatapu School’s kapa haka group, said it was a “massively awesome” event and seeing all these groups coming together in celebration was “really lovely”.

“It was fantastic to watch Floyd and his fellow students perform. I was proud of all of them. Like lots of parents who work, I don’t often get the chance to do so.”

Ngāti Ranginui iwi chairman Charlie Rahiri, whose son Kahuera performed as a member of Tauranga Intermediate’s kapa hapa group, said the event was a “huge success” and events like this had “huge value” for Aotearoa bringing us all closer together.

“It was great to see so many different nationalities at the concert and it was a beautiful celebration of the mosiac makeup of Tauranga Moana.”











