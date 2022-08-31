Have a 'blue do' this September for prostate awareness

Rod Calver is available to talk about prostate cancer and to assist ''having a blue do'' fundraising event.

Prostate Cancer Foundation local support coordinators Stuart Mackenzie and Rod Calver urge all men over 50 to get their annual prostate checkup.

''If there is a history of prostate cancer in the family then testing should begin at least by the age of 40,'' Rod said.

Rod knows of someone whose father had died of prostate cancer and was diagnosed at age 37.

''So it's not just an 'old mans disease','' he said.

Guys with an early diagnosis are more likely to have any cancer confined inside the prostate where it can be treated or removed before there's any spread.

''If guys are concerned about having their rectums digitally prodded then I believe it's best just to have regular blood tests and any rapid rise in their PSA levels should mean a visit to a urologist who is skilled in digital rectal examinations and the follow-up procedures required.''

Each year about 4000 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer and there are about 42,000 men living with the disease, approximately 600 men will die of prostate cancer annually. Early diagnosis reduces this death rate.

Blue September is the major fundraiser and awareness month for the Prostate Cancer Foundation which advocates for better health outcomes today and for future generations. Prostate cancer is the most diagnosed cancer in New Zealand but if it is caught early, it is also treatable.

''It's extremely frustrating and it should be an issue of national concern that despite all the evidence pointing to early detection and appropriate treatment making the difference between life and death, methods of detecting the disease, treatments and medicines for prostate cancer patients that are considered standard and funded in other countries are severely limited here or even non-existent outside of the main centres.

''Unfortunately, outcomes for Māori and men living away from the main centres are worse than the general population.''

Locally, there will be a donation and information point at Countdown Katikati next week they'll be asking people to sign the petition for more equitable screening for prostate cancer.

INFO: Individuals and businesses are urged to Have a Blue Do to Help a Mate Through. Rod Calver 0275 909 710 or Stuart Mackenzie 0277 748 933 can provide assistance in running a blue do or to talk with anyone about prostate cancer.