Hauraki-Coromandel sports wrap-up

Cobras' Zac Stephens cuts through to score the match-winning try, moments after throwing an intercept that gave Paeroa a try to snatch a short-lived lead. Photo / Jason Bartley

Thames Valley Rugby

Round two of the HG Leach Senior Thames Valley rugby competition was completed on Saturday.

Leading the way in the Senior A Silcock Shield are Hauraki North with two wins from two games for 10 points, closely followed by Te Aroha Cobras with nine points. Senior B leaders are Tairua with two wins from two with Hauraki North in second place on six points.

In the A division, Hauraki North took a handsome 42-17 win away from their visit to Waihou. Te Aroha has bragging rights with a 23-17 win over neighbours Paeroa.

The Whangamatā Red n Whites eventually ran away from Waihī Athletic to win 32-14. Early in the second half, Waihī led 14-8 only for the Whangamatā fitness and elusive backline to prove decisive.

Nothing could separate Thames and Mercury Bay with a 13-13 draw.

Results Saturday 1 April

HG Leach Senior A Whangamatā 32 v Waihi Athletic 14, Paeroa 17 v Te Aroha Cobras 23, Waihou 17 v Hauraki North 42, Thames 13 v Mercury Bay 13. Senior B Whangamatā 3 v Tairua 17, Ngatea 3 v Te Aroha Cobras 27, Waihou 10 v Hauraki North 42, Coromandel bye.

No Thames Valley Senior rugby competition games are scheduled for Easter weekend.

Don Mackay

Whangamatā Mah Jong

52 members played. The winners were:

1st with 38 points - Heather Dansby Scott

2nd with 36 points- Margaret Birkett

3rd with 34 points - Daphne Inglis

Vets Pennants putting out at Waihī. Photo / Rodger Bagshaw

Waihi Golf

On Sunday (2nd April) the annual Triangular Tournament between Ōmokoroa, Whangamatā and Waihī was held on the Waihī course. On a cracker of a day after some overnight rain, the course was in great condition to welcome the 75 players who took part. The average stableford score for each club was calculated to find the trophy winners. In the competition between Whangamatā and Omokoroa, it was Ōmokoroa that prevailed, while Waihī came in ahead of Whangamatā for the Wai-Whanga shield. Waihī took out the combined overall trophy, as did the Waihī ladies in their competition. A notable score to help the Waihi cause was an outstanding 46 points scored by John Drent.

NINE HOLE SECTION: Last week’s weekly competition was a mixed Stableford, and with a clear majority with 24 points, Val McLoughlin was the winner. Next was Vicky Knight with 21, while next were Glen Bennett with 18, and Helen Brady, Rex Smith and Lynda Thomson, all with 17 points.

WEDNESDAY LADIES: The ladies played the first round of the Nancy McCormick foursomes net competition. The first-placed team this week was Dot Ramsey/Jane Wordley with 66 net, while in second place was Salley Grindlay/Annette Hetherington with 70. Next were Adrienne Lynch/Denise McConnon (71), and Rae Wright/Kathy Ashton (also 71).

THURSDAY MEN: A crisp southerly wind but fine conditions welcomed the morning haggle field, and coming out on top with a fine 40 points was Ray Fisher. He was followed by Graham O’Dwyer with 38, with Norm Sanderson and Errol Millar next with 35. Then on 34 points were Francis Gascoigne, Tom Rowbotham, and (after all his frustrations) Jim Powell.

There was some good scoring at the top of the afternoon haggle with Mike Rose being the best with 40 points. He was closely followed by Rex Knight with 39, while Chris Pilmer and Brent Willoughby both recorded 38 points. On 37 were Terry Gerbich and Mark Tomsett.

VETS PENNANTS: The Waikato Zone 3 pennants played a further round of their competition at Waihī on Friday in great conditions. While the team’s placings have not been reported, David Lockton of Waihī had the best score of the day with a net 67, while Stuart Arnold (Paeroa), Shane Ridley (Tahuna), and Daryll Denyer (Waihi) all had net 69s.

SATURDAY LADIES: The ladies’ net haggle was won by Denise Morgan with 69 net, with Michelle Libby next on 71. They were followed by Karen Digglemann and Bev Ireland with 72 net, with Denise on 73.

SATURDAY MEN: The final of the Chunky Petfood-sponsored summer shootout was played on Saturday afternoon. After the 19 starters had been whittled down by one player at each hole, with the final two were left to play the 18th and last hole. Mark Mora and Alex Standfield were in a tense battle, until Alex found himself bunkered short of the green, and Mark went on to take the title. It will all start again soon as the winter shootout gets under way.

In the morning Stableford haggle, Tim Parish was awarded first place after a countback from Daryll Denyer and Peter Hewitt, with them all recording 37 points. Next was Kevin Woods (36), and Francis Gascoigne (35).

