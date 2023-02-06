Hauraki Coromandel Sports results

Trevor Stafford Bush, left, presenting the Stafford Bush Trophy to Leonard Morgan (Cambridge), the tournament winner. Photo / Rodger Bagshaw

Waihi Golf Club

Last weekend the Waihi Golf Club conducted their first major event for 2023 with the running of the OJI 54 Hole Tournament.

This long-established tournament enjoyed its third year with OJI Packaging as the major sponsor.

Despite a shocking start to the year weather-wise, where over 700mm of rain was recorded for January, and a wet week leading up to the tournament, the organisers’ prayers were answered with fine weather over the weekend. Inevitably there were a few wet patches, but the greens staff had done a remarkable job to have the course in good order.

A top field in excess of 90 players contested the tournament, with players from 25 outside clubs entering. There was some excellent scoring, with 23 twos being recorded, and it was most evident that a great atmosphere had made it a great weekend.

The winner of the Stafford Bush Trophy with the best gross over the field was Leonard Morgan, of the Cambridge Club, with rounds of 72-72-75.

The gross winners were: Division one – Ben McConnon (Kinloch), with Ryan Courtney (Paeroa) second, and Mark Anderson (Murawai) third. In Division 2 – Charles Pipe (Waihi) was first, then Mark Pusinelli (Chamberlain Park), with Hayden Scheffer (Onewhero) third.

In the nett competition, the division 1 winner was Harison Madsen, with John Giffney next, ahead of Chris Pilmer. In Division 2, the winner was Wayne Jensen (Reparoa), with Paul Morgan second, ahead of Trevor Coombes.

The Stableford winners were in Division 1, Murray Gutry (Hamilton), Bryan Smith (Walton) second, and Paul Williams coming in third. In division 2, Dylan Horne held the lead after an outstanding 47 points in the first round, next was Jill Morrison in second place, with Jesse Jensen taking third.

Whangamata Mahjong

Friday player results:

First with 38 points Maria Doyle, second was Filly Buchanan with 24 points, third with 22 points was Lynne Plowright.

Monday players:

First with 14 points Rosemary Forsythe, second with 11 points Joy French.

We also had a raffle which Sally Hitchcock won, plus spot name tag prizes that were won by Fiona Volkner, Heather van Rijs, Liz Routley, Philipa Dennison.



