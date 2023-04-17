Hauraki Coromandel Sports results

Combines Club Champs winners Maree and Gary Jamieson. Photo / Supplied

Thames Tennis Club held its annual club championships on Sunday, April 16 in perfect autumn conditions. There were some closely-fought finals with all games cheered on by a great crowd of supporters.

The over-65s section was a popular event. The men’s doubles final was taken out in the end by the strong pairing of Pete McGaffin and Noel Coxhead. The mixed doubles were won by Paul Heffernan (Heff) and Kay Rickman.

A new men’s singles champ was found in the form of Roger Cook who wore down his opponent with some steady play. The men’s doubles final was taken out by Barry McGaffin and Jon Ballantyne in a closely contested three-setter. The women’s final was convincingly won yet again by Maree Jamieson and the mixed doubles were won by Gary and Maree Jamieson. If anyone would like to join up or try out some tennis then look us up at www.thamestennisclub.com.

Men's Doubles Club Champs winners Barry McGaffin and Jon Ballantyne. Photo / Supplied

Waihi Golf

EASTER MONDAY VETS: A stableford haggle was held for a small field, and the players’ showing the most consistent form were Kaylene Croker and Doug Ferguson with them both scoring 39 points. Next was Mark Mora on 38, with Errol Millar having 37. David Croker and Ross Fitness both finished with 34.

NINE HOLE SECTION: In Tuesday’s mixed stableford haggle there was some tight scoring near the top of the field, but Val McLoughlin had the best score with 19 points. Close behind were John Vautier, Vicky Knight, and Lynda Thomson who all had 18 points, while next were Jill Morrison, Tangiia Tulatara, and Jenni Mora all on 17. While Rex Smith finished with 16 points.

WEDNESDAY LADIES: The ladies played the first round of the Lowrie Cup Par competition, and stepping out to lead the field was Nita Dalley on +3, with Rae Brown just behind on +2. Megan Jowsey and Diane Lockwood were the only players to finish on plus with +1. Next were Annette Hetherington and Wendy Matutinovich both on -1, with Jacquie Bain and Adrienne Lynch both -2. The “Dreamers Player of the Week” was Jacquie Bain for her 66 nett the previous Wednesday.

THURSDAY MEN: Another fine day for the haggles. In the morning haggle Brian Baynes showed the value of his South Island tour by winning with 40 points, with Vince Jones coming second with 38. Next were David Croker, John Drent and John Purkis all with 36, while Mitch Ferguson (Hutt Park), Rob Morrison, Peter Wright and Allen Smith all finished with 35 points.

The winner of the Beach Cup Nigel Sanderson (left) with the runner-up John Elliot. Photo / Rodger Bagshaw

In the afternoon haggle, Pete Spiers had a day to remember, by breaking the 100 mark for the first time, and thereby winning the haggle with 41 points. Second was Logan Phillips with 40, while Wilson McGillivray and Wayne Brierly both had 39, with Gary Choat next with 38.

SATURDAY LADIES: The ladies played their section of the first round of the Lowrie Cup Par, and the top scorers were Georgia Mustard and Desley Rosevear (being the only players to finish on the plus side) with +2. Next was Karen Roche with -1, while Shannon Richards and Sharon Deacon both registered -2.

SATURDAY MEN: The final of the Beach Cup was decided between the two finalists, Nigel Sanderson, and last year’s winner John Elliot. It was a closely fought match which resulted in John being one up playing the 18th, however, he found the greenside bunker which enabled Nigel to square the match. Playing the extra hole, Nigel was able to make par to John’s one-over to win him the Beach Cup for 2023.

In the morning stableford haggle, the shootout champ, Mark Mora was a clear winner with 39 points. Well back on 35 were John Saunders, Earl Hoskins, and Allen Smith, while Norm Sanderson and Tim Parish had 34 points.

In the afternoon haggle it was tight at the top, but John Burns prevailed with 41 stableford points, with David Morris one behind with 40. Next was Ian Diver (39), then Paul Weaver (38), with Chris Hale and Mark Tomsett both with 37. Bevin Bryce and Graeme Parkinson both scored 35 points. Chris Pilmer scored two 2s, amongst the 12 twos registered in the day’s two haggles.

- Rodger Bagshaw

Whangamata Mah Jong

46 players took part on Friday:

The winners were:

1st with 39 points Denise Wallace

2nd with 38 points Jennie Walters

3rd with 34 points Marlene Campbell

- Philipa Dennison