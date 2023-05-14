Players putting out on the 18th in the foursomes tournament. Photo / Rodger Bagshaw

Waihi Golf

The 29 Hole Mixed Foursomes Tournament was played on Sunday, May 14 in ideal sunny conditions. A highlight of the day was a hole-in-one by the club president, Daryll Denyer, on hole number 15.

Twenty pairs contested the competition, and the winners of the gross were Sian Stevenson and Andrew Rye (Cambridge) with a gross of 80. Winners of the Stableford were Liz and David Seager (Pirongia) with 37 points, while the nett was won by Carol Leary and David P. Campbell with 72, on a countback from Jacquie Bain and John Trim. Next were Eda and Charles Pipe with 73 points, while Susan and Ken Mustard followed with 74.

MONDAY VETS (9th): Despite a less than favourable forecast, a smaller than usual field entered to play the third round of the nett medal competition. The field was fortunate in that apart from one brief shower at the beginning, the round was completed in good conditions. In the day’s competition, Earl White handled the heavy conditions the best with a good 68 nett, with Allen Sarjant next with 71. Michael Bonnici and Ken Mustard were on 72, with Daryll Denyer and David Lockton on 74.

For the second week in a row, the weather prevented any play this week for the Nine Hole Section and the Wednesday Ladies.

THURSDAY MEN (11th): A cold squally morning saw only a minimal morning field brave the conditions with the same two as the Monday vets heading the field and with the scores reflecting the conditions. Earl White won with 33 points ahead of Allen Sarjant on 32. The conditions showed signs of improvement for the afternoon haggle with a better field, but again scoring was difficult. The top player was Kelly Exelby with 34 points on a countback from Murray Butterworth, and Philip Butcher (Cambridge), with Wayne Brierly on 33, followed by a host of players on 32.

BOP LADIES: On Friday, May 12 Waihi Ladies hosted the BOP Central Zone Silver/Bronze Matchplay. The silver winners were Omokoroa (7 points), next was Waihi (6), and Fairview (5). In the bronze division, Waihi were the winners with 7 points, with Fairview second (6), and Omokoroa third (5). The Omokoroa ladies are currently leading both divisions overall.

SATURDAY MEN (13th): At long last a fine sunny day for the Saturday golfers. In the morning haggle Earl White once again came out on top with 38 points. This is the third competition this week that he has won in his current run of form (for how long?). Second was Grant Robson with 36, while Allen Smith and Jock Stronach both finished with 35. Graham Walford and Mark Mora had 34.

In the afternoon Haggle Murray Gutry led the way with 39 points, with David P. Campbell and Terry Gerbich next with 37. They were followed by Paul Williams, Malcolm Coldicutt, and Murray Fraser with 36. Chris Pilmer, Andy Roche and Ian Diver all had 34.

- Rodger Bagshaw

Whangamata Mah Jong

Fifty players played 16 hands: The winners were: 1st with 27 points Marlene Cambell, 2nd with 26 points Tina Palmer, 3rd equal with 24 points Liz Giles, Joy Speedy, Ila Pellowe.

- Phillipa Dennison

Thames Valley Club Rugby

The remainder of the split round 5 of the Silcock Shield was played on Saturday, May 13.

Home team first:

Paeroa 23-28 Whangamata

Thames 34-22 Waihi Athletic

Waihou 13-29 Cobras

This week’s games Saturday, May 20. All games 2.35pm kickoff

Cobras v Whangamata

Hauraki North v Thames

Paeroa v Mercury Bay

Waihou v Waihi Athletic

Chiefs Rugby

The Chiefs suffered their first loss of the Super Rugby Pacific season on Friday night in New Plymouth, going down 25-22 to the Queensland side, with the Reds benefiting from a well-executed and tactical game.

In assessing the match, Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan told Sky Sport there was one area in particular where the Reds were able to get the better of his side, and that was a good thing to have seen at this point in the competition.

The Reds beat the Chiefs 25-22 in New Plymouth. Photo / Getty Images

“They won the kick battle, they seemed to have an extra 10 or 15m on their kicks in comparison to ours, so we spent a lot of time at the wrong end of the field,” McMillan said.

“We’ve got to find some solutions around that because other teams will see some opportunities there. If there’s a positive, it’s that we can start finding those things out about our game now rather than in a few weeks.”

