Hauraki-Coromandel sports and results

Chiefs Manawa opened the 2023 Super Rugby Aupiki competition convincingly against Hurricanes Poua in Levin, winning 53-21.

Hurley Boardrider Clubs Championships returning to Whangamatā

New Zealand’s top boardrider clubs will battle it out early this March to attain national bragging rights and a chance to represent New Zealand on the world stage.

The Hurley New Zealand Boardrider Club Championships presented by Volkswagen will take place at Whangamatā Beach on March 11-12. A field comprising 12 boardrider clubs from around Aotearoa will battle it out across the two-day event.

The triumphant club will represent New Zealand at the Usher Cup World Club Challenge to be held on Australia’s Gold Coast in early 2024, where they will join upward of 10 nations and a swathe of clubs from Australia.

The Hurley New Zealand Boardrider Club Championships presented by Volkswagen is a highlight of the domestic surfing calendar, combining team surfing with individual results, bringing out the best in club comradery. Raglan’s Point Boardriders will be out to defend their title after a much-celebrated win in 2022. The win saw them head to the Usher Cup as the first team to ever represent New Zealand at the event.

The local Whangamatā Boardriders Club placed in the final in 2022 and will be aiming for a repeat, while the likes of Waihī and Papamoa Boardrider clubs will undertake the quick trip north to the event and make their presence felt.

The tag-team format is the essence of the Hurley New Zealand Boardrider Club Championships and involves all five surfers in the team going out and catching two waves in succession. A win in the tag-team component of the event is worth 50 per cent of the points up for grabs and ultimately decides the champion club. Club teams comprise between five and 10 surfers. The tag-team event has five surfers taking part, and clubs can opt to change out surfers for the individual heats if they choose.

Divisions contested are the Open Men’s and Women’s Divisions, Under-18 Division and Over-40 Division. A full hospitality area will be set up at the beach, courtesy of Hurley and Volkswagen, where teams and spectators alike can hang out and enjoy the fun atmosphere. Clubs will bring their own tents, flags and support crew to make the most of the two days.

Chiefs Rugby

Both the men’s and women’s Chiefs sides kicked off their season with impressive and comprehensive wins. The men took down Super Rugby Champions the Crusaders 31-10, away in Christchurch. Chiefs Manawa piled on the points away in Levin against the local Hurricanes side.

Chiefs - 31 (Brodie Retallick, Sam Cane, Alex Nankivell, Cortez Ratima tries, Damian McKenzie four cons, pen)

Crusaders - 10 (David Havili try; Richie Mo’unga con, drop goal)

Chiefs Manawa- Super Rugby Aupiki

Chiefs - 53 (Luka Connor three, Tanya Kalounivale, Kennedy Simon, Chelsea Bremner, Georgia Daals, Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu, Dhys Faleafaga tries; Tenika Willison three cons, Hazel Tubic con)

Hurricanes Poua - 21 (Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate; Ayesha Leti-I’iga, Rhiarna Ferris tries; Carys Dallinger three cons)

Whangamatā Mahjong results

Friday saw 49 players taking part. The winners were:

1st with 52pts - Philipa Dennison

2nd with 44pts - Daphne Inglis

3rd with 41pts - Marlene Campbell



