94-year-old Waihī member Bob Hoggard shot a gross 89. Photo / Rodger Bagshaw

The Waihī Golf Club vets section held their annual Summerset Two-day Tournament last week in good conditions despite a doubtful forecast. Once again it was well supported by the principal sponsors, Summerset by the Sea, and Craig’s Investment Partners, and also many local businesses, which enabled a very impressive prize table to be presented. A good-sized field took part with over 30 visitors from 14 clubs.

Waihī member Bob Hoggard scored an outstanding achievement on the first day when, at the age of 94, he shot a gross of 89! To play under your age is one thing, but to be 5 shots under is almost unheard of. Being 10 stableford points better than your handicap may see a handicap adjustment to make it more difficult to achieve a similar score in the near future.

The winners of the Waihī Beach Salvers for the overall best nett were Megan Jowsey (135) for the ladies and Phil McHugh (140) for the men. The tournament was run in three divisions, with the above winning their divisions and Jim Evans winning division 2. The winners of the stableford competition were: Division 1 Anke Hermannsdorfer, with Ken Purcell r/up. Division 2 Helen Baynes, with Peter Hewitt r/up. Division 3 Bob Hoggard, with Kathy Ashton r/up.

WEDNESDAY LADIES: A smaller-than-usual field this week played the second round of the Haszard Cup nett. First was Annette Hetherington on a countback from Jacquie Bain, both scoring 74 nett. Next were Carol Leary and Denise McConnon with 76, while Sharon Deacon and Salley Grindlay had 77.

Last week’s “Dreamer’s Player of the Week” was Rae Brown with 71 nett, with this week’s winner being Desley Rosevear for her 69 nett.

THURSDAY MEN: The morning haggle was a victory for Bruce Rutter on 38 points, with Allen Sarjant, John Saunders, and Tom Rowbotham all on 36. Next were Tim Parish, Jock Stronach, and Jim Evans with 35 points. Jim Evans was alone on 34.

In the afternoon haggle, Terry Gerbich finally got the course to his liking and came out on top with 40 points. Next with both on 38 were Frank Van Hattum, and Damian Dunlop, followed by Gary Choat (37), and Andy Roche (36). Paul Weaver and Chris Hale both had 35 points.

Ladies tournament winner Megan Jowsie with Fiona Nelson of Summerset. Photo Kaylene Croker.

SATURDAY LADIES: A very wet Saturday morning had only four brave ladies contest round 2 of the Hazard Cup Nett. Equal first was Kaylene Croker and Michelle Libby with 75 nett, while next were Jane Wordley and Phillipa Harvey, both with 79 nett.

SATURDAY MEN: It was the qualifying day for the Four Ball Best Ball competition for the Ludwig Cup. The leading qualifiers were: John Taylor/Andy Roche with 44 stableford points, while next was Mike Maguire/John Burns with 41, with 4 other pairings close behind on 40 points.

The poor weather resulted in smaller-than-usual haggles. The morning competition winner was Daryll Denyer with 36 points, while next were John Libby (35), Tom Rowbotham (33), and Tim Parish (31).

In the afternoon haggle, Wayne Brierly and John Burns both achieved 37 points, followed by John Taylor with 36. Next was Brian Roche (35), with Chris Hale and Andy Roche both on 34.

Rodger Bagshaw

Whangamatā Mah Jong

Friday’s winners were:

1st with 53 points Christine Adams

2nd with 39 points Tina Palmer

3rd with 36 points Dianne Trembath

Thames Valley Club Rugby results

Senior A

Cobras 34-20 Mercury Bay

Hauraki North 28-0 Waihī Athletic

Thames13- 6 Whangamatā

Paeroa 24- 22 Waihou

Another barnstorming run from Whangamatā midfielder Joe Perawati. Photo / Don Mackay

Report

In round four of the Thames Valley Senior A competition, the leading three teams continued their winning ways. Plenty of points were notched up as Te Aroha Cobras beat Mercury Bay 34-20 and topped the A table with 19 points.

Hauraki North kept Waihī Athletic scoreless and won 28-0, sitting in second place with 17 points. The rejuvenated Paeroa side sneaked past Waihou by 24-22 and are comfortably in third place with 16 points.

In the Senior B division, both Tairua and Coromandel won to keep their first and second places respectively. Tairua pipped third-placed Hauraki North 28-24 and Coromandel beat Te Aroha Cobras 24-12. In Senior B Tairua have won all their four games for 19 points and Coromandel have won all three games for 15 points.

Don Mackay







