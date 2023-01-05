Brian Parrott, back in his greenhouse just days after falling through two panes of glass and impaling himself on a shard of glass that missed his heart by a matter of centimetres. Photo / Jim Birchall

The Hauraki Coromandel Post is looking back at the stories of 2022. Here’s what made headlines in October:

Pieman’s lucky escape

Seventy-eight-year-old Brian Parrott was in his Whangamata glasshouse getting in some spade work and tending to his crops when unsteady ground caused him to fall through a window and impale himself on a shard of glass, narrowly missing his heart and lungs.

The former pork pie salesman and butcher, originally from Nottingham in the UK, relocated down to Whangamatā via Titirangi in Auckland eight years ago after retiring.

Brian was digging tomatoes when he fell through two panes of glass, “cutting his rib”. After pulling himself off the shard, he needed immediate help, and with blood pouring from his abdomen, Brian walked over to his neighbour’s house to raise the alarm and was greeted by an electrician from Pitcher Electrical, who was working at the house.

Brian thinks the key to getting through a medical emergency is to remain calm and rely on past experiences to rationalise things: “I don’t panic, I don’t let it worry me.”

“I was told a few centimetres either side, and [the glass] would have cut into my heart. From what they told me, I’m very lucky - I’ve had a few lives in my time.”

Thames Valley's streak is over in the Bunnings Heartland Championship. Photo / Don Mackay

The Swamp Foxes’ stellar season ended in the Meads Cup semifinals

At Cooks Gardens, Whanganui, the Thames Valley Swamp Foxes played Whanganui in the Meads Cup semifinals, with the winner progressing to the final of the prestigious competition.

In a wrestling match for control of the game, just a Whanganui penalty was scored in the opening 30 minutes of the second half. With only 15 minutes of the game remaining, the Valley were well in it with Whanganui just ahead 15-11. A converted try and a snappy drop goal took Whanganui out to a comfortable 25-11 lead.

However, the plucky Valley side bounced back with a converted try to Sam McCahon to reduce the gap to seven points. The recharged Valley boys flung the ball around searching for the equalising try, however, disappointingly, they couldn’t add to their score as Whanganui’s defence held firm, the hosts winning 25-18.

Kingfish by Serge Souslov was stolen earlier in the year in Paeroa.

Whodunnit in Whangamatā

The HC Post learned of two stolen, unique artworks that may be in the possession of somebody in Whangamatā.

The two pieces by Auckland artist Serge Souslov were stolen, along with other artists’ offerings, from the back of a shop in Paeroa earlier in the year after they were temporarily placed in an external building during a cleanup.