Ella WIlliams in action at an event. Photo / NZ Surfing Magazine

The Hauraki-Coromandel Post is looking back at the stories of 2022. Here’s what made headlines in July.

New Thames Coromandel District Council chief executive Aileen Lawrie.

After 12 years as the Ōpōtiki District Council’s chief executive, Aileen Lawrie moved to the Thames-Coromandel District Council.

The HC Post spoke to Lawrie about her future, her management style, and what she’ll bring to her new district.

“The issues [in Thames-Coromandel] are quite similar to where I am, but it’s a bigger scale... it’s got the coastal issues, it’s got the roading issues, [and] having to pay for a lot of infrastructure with not so many fixed ratepayers.”

Lawrie said one of her proudest achievements while in her previous role was bringing in more grant money to the district than the amount collected in rates. She was also proud of her work providing onshore infrastructure to support the aquaculture industry.

Archey's frogs live only in a few areas of the North Island, including the Coromandel. Photo / NZME

Under leaf and twig in the Coromandel bush creeps a cryptic critter, one that experts thought numbered in their thousands - but new research estimates there could be as many as 50 million.

The research, released by a mining company looking to expand its operations at Waihī, claims wild populations of Archey’s frog could actually be more than 50 million, up from the previously thought 5000 to 20,000.

Gold mining company OceanaGold has consent applications lodged with the Thames Coromandel District Council, the Hauraki District Council and the Waikato Regional Council for its proposed Waihī North Project. This includes a new underground mine north of Waihī.

The amphibian that lives there has sensitive feet and there have been concerns raised that the proposed activity will be damaging to the species, particularly with vibrations.

Ella WIlliams in action at the event. Photo / NZ Surfing Magazine

Whangamatā's Ella Williams emerged victorious from a tough two-way tussle in the Open Women’s surfing final at the Backdoor King and Queen of the Point event at Raglan’s Manu Bay.

Williams came back from a 12-month break from the competition arena to find her best form in the final on Saturday, surfing to a 15.76-point heat win and defeating local surfer Brie Bennett (14.40) in the final.

“I am so happy, it is great to be back and competing in good waves and to come away with the win for the weekend is amazing, I am so stoked,” said Williams.