The Kopu Marine Precinct is said to be the closest shovel-ready project in New Zealand. Photo / TCDC

Bay of Plenty Times is looking back at the stories of 2022. Here’s what made headlines in August:

Waihi JP Selwyn Parker with his retirement certificate. Photo / Talia Parker

Long-term Waihi JP retires

Selwyn Baker has lived in Waihi for all of his 86 years, and has always been focused on serving his community. He spent the past 32 years as a Justice of the Peace and has now decided to retire from the role. The position involves witnessing documents, taking of declarations, swearing of affidavits or affirming affirmations, and for some (including Baker), minor district court duties.

The decision to retire was made after a busy 2021, during which 106 people came to his house to utilise his services. Despite his busy schedule, Selwyn always made himself available to those who needed him.

“You try to do the best you can... if I was in their shoes, what would I like [someone] to do?”

The Kopu Marine Precinct is expected to provide a major boost for the region.

Managing to find almost $7 million to meet cost overruns, partly from labour shortfalls, has sharpened the spade to make the Kopu Marine Precinct the closest shovel-ready project in New Zealand.

The development will now cost $15,310,000, and would have blown out further if major contracts weren’t signed by July 27. The build will be finished by April 2024.

“We are really grateful for Fulton Hogan and Heron working with us by holding resources and time in their extremely busy work programmes until we got this project across the line with funding,” said then-Thames-Coromandel mayor Sandra Goudie.

Hauraki Mayor Toby Adams returns unopposed.

Hauraki Mayor returns unopposed to office

Re-elected Hauraki District Mayor Toby Adams says there’s no way to predict what the future of local government will look like - but he would be unsurprised by an amalgamation of councils.

As he returns for another term unopposed, Adams said he was not giving up on local government retaining control of water infrastructure.

“We’re going to do our best to retain the waters. I don’t think we should be penalised for what other councils have or haven’t done.”

The Hauraki mayor said he was “very humbled” that nobody put their name against him in the mayoral race.

“This, for me, feels like I’m doing an okay job, but I have to keep up the same level of workload.”