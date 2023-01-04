The Walking Dead?

Looking back at the stories of 2022. Here’s what made headlines in December.

Kelvin O'Hara with his traditional bows and arrows. Photo / Stuart Whittaker

A Te Puke real estate agent-cum-deer farmer who teaches the ancient sport of archery to students and anyone looking to learn proficiency with a bow and arrow, is looking for a suitable environment to bring the traditional weapons to Waihī.

For many, bows and arrows invoke mental imagery of Robin Hood and his Merry Men shooting the King’s game in Sherwood Forrest or using meticulous aim to hit a target’s bullseye.

Kelvin said: “The plan is to get some land, where can we set up a course, and get people along.”

This year Go Waihi held a different kind of Christmas event at Gilmour Lake in Waihi on Saturday December 3.

The day centred on kid-orientated activities, coupled with fun, food and excitement. An estimated crowd of 700 enjoyed more than four hours of on-stage entertainment. Off-stage, Thames High School’s drama troupe mingled with the crowd.

Other activities included a Santa grotto and maze, a “guess what’s hidden in the box” competition, tossing quoits, hidden “painted Waihi rocks”, lucky numbers, and a “hidden spot in the sandpit” game - all of them dishing out prizes to youngsters. The kids’ games were organised by the town’s Scouts and Cubs.

The day’s MC and musical director Sarah Spicer did an exemplary job, as did the Kerepehi Brass Band, the Waihi College orchestra and rock band - plus many more young entertainers, singers and dancers.

The crowd was fed by food stalls put on by St John and Lions, which raised money selling icecream and candy floss.

The long and the short of it.

The Whangamatā Christmas Parade and Fair that was held on Saturday, December 3.

The parade ran along Port Rd before fun and festivities were held at Williamson Park, where bands and kids’ games entertained the crowd, who also filled up at food stalls.

