The Shoreline Management Plan will set the sea level rise thresholds that will trigger action in each community. Photo / File

Sea-level rise planning

The Thames-Coromandel District Council is holding public meetings as it prepares for the impacts of sea level rise.

It will present specific plans to manage the risks from coastal inundation and erosion hazards in each community.

It will also agree with the communities exactly what the action in their area should be.

Among the adaptation options are raising floor levels, building up the hard defences, improving dune management and planting, or staging managed retreat from an area over time.

This is the final stage of a three-year project.

After feedback from the meetings the Shoreline Management Plan will be updated and presented to the council for adoption. Upcoming meetings - Moanataiari (Thames Civic Centre) June 17, 3.30pm; Thames Civic Centre, June 17, 5.30pm; Whitianga Town Hall, June 18, 9.30am; Kuaotunu Hall, June 18, 2.30pm; Pauanui Recreation Club, June 19, 10.30am; Te Puru Hall, June 25, 9.30am; Colville Hall, June 25, 2.30pm; Tairua Golf Club, June 26, 9.30am; Whangamata Memorial Hall, June 26, 2.30pm. For more information visit tcdc.govt.nz/smp.

Digital boost

Hauraki businesses can apply for funding to assist in lifting their digital capability and maximise their digital presence.

The Government-backed Digital Boost programme aims to support thousands of small businesses nationwide to realise the benefits of using digital tools and technologies in their business.

Register your interest with Lou Beer, Kairuruku Papono ki Hauraki-District Events Coordinator, Hauraki District Council, by Friday, June 10.

Dog registration

Dog owners can now register their pet and pay the fee for the July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023 period.

The Dog Control Act requires all dogs over the age of three months to be registered each year. Owners are asked to ensure their dog always wears its registration tag.

The Thames-Coromandel District Council says it's also a good idea to have your name and phone number on a dog tag, so you can be easily contacted if your dog gets lost.

Late fees apply if you don't register or renew your registration by July 31.

Community funding

If you're part of a group or organisation that relies on external funding for your work in the community, Thames-Coromandel District Council and Funding HQ will be hosting workshops for you around the district in July.

The council says this is an exciting opportunity for groups and organisations around the Coromandel to become financially sustainable.

It wants to hear from locals about the best times and places workshops should be held and what locals would like to get out of them. Find out more at tcdc.govt.nz/fundinghq.

Waste recovery hub

Construction is under way on a new waste recovery centre for Whitianga.

The Mercury Bay Recovery Centre, also to be known as the Seagull Centre, has received $250,000 from the Government's Waste Minimisation Fund.

The Whitianga Residents and Ratepayers' Association formed the Mercury Bay Recovery Centre Trust and was approved last November for $250,000 to build the centre.

Association chairman Len Salt says he is "thrilled to bits" that the project has been funded.

"Construction has already started, we've got the design and plan layouts being worked on by [the] council." He says the centre is expected to "take at least 2000 tonnes a year of building and construction waste out of landfill".

He hopes to create jobs for local people — the Thames recovery centre employs 15 people.

Salt says they expect to open the facility sometime between February and March next year. More here