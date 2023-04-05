In 2022, Hato Hone St John responded to 44,261 incidents involving a fall. Photo / Lee Howell

Hato Hone St John in Te Puke is hosting an event next week teaching those aged over 65 how to avoid falls.

Serious falls can be debilitating, especially for seniors, and across New Zealand in 2022, Hato Hone St John responded to 44,261 incidents involving a fall.

The workshop has been organised by the Hato Hone St John Area Committee and features speakers from physiotherapy clinic Body in Motion, Sport Bay of Plenty and ACC.

The event is at Hato Hone St John’s Te Puke station on April 12, from 10am. Poutiri Wellness Centre representatives have been invited.

Each year ACC supports about a quarter of New Zealanders aged 65 or older to recover from a fall-related injury. The chance of injury increases with age. It costs about $1.5 billion dollars to support people to recover from these injuries, but most falls are preventable.

Berenice Langson, Hato Hone St John Te Puke community engagement co-ordinator, says the seminar is designed for people aged over 65 and rest home and retirement village residents.

It will offer practical advice on what to do if they or those around them have a fall.

Morning tea is provided. For further information, contact Berenice Langson on 027 252 7156 or email Berenice.langson@stjohn.org.nz