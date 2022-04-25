Harrisons Cut beach access work to begin

Works will see Harrisons Cut carpark closed. Photo / File

Improvements to the Harrisons Cut beach accessway from Pāpāmoa Beach Rd are set to start today.



Access to the Harrisons Cut car park and boat ramp is at risk of failure because of an unstable bank on the west side of the outlet, Tauranga City Council says.

Planned works will improve parking and vehicle access and strengthen the bank and stream for future wet weather.



The car park will shut for the early stage of the works and excavation of the bank.

Construction of a retaining wall and reconstruction of the car park and accessway will follow, due for completion late this year.



As required by the ecological plan in place to protect coastal habitats, contractors will relocate fish, skink and spiders as well as eels, inanga and native freshwater bullies, before construction begins next week, the council said.

