The short film Happy Hikoi had its premiere in Tauranga today. Photo / Atara Film

The short film Happy Hikoi had its premiere in Tauranga today. Photo / Atara Film

“Absolutely brilliant”, “powerful” and an “amazing blessing” are some of the reactions from invited dignitaries after today’s premiere of short film Happy Hikoi, which chronicles the history of Tauranga Moana using clever animation and artificial intelligence.

Māori chiefs, Pākehā colonists and European settlers were brought to life with unique storytelling and sprinklings of humour. Behind-the-scenes footage showed the movie in the making and many of the descendants who lent their voices to the characters.

The film was a collaboration between Tē Tuinga Whānau Support Services Trust, acclaimed Tauranga-based German film director Robert Morgenstern and local Māori historian Reon Tuanau.

Stories covered included Hēni Te Kiri Karamū, Taiaho Hōri Ngātai, Hēnare Wiremu Taratoa, the journey of canoes such as Tākitimu, the importance of Matariki, missionary Alfred Nesbit Brown and navy commander Captain John Fane Charles Hamilton, who died in the Battle of Gate Pā.

A red carpet and “Horiwood” sign greeted guests at the premiere, held at the trust’s office on The Strand.

Tuanau provided some live narration for the event and told the Bay of Plenty Times it was an honour to be involved.

“I‘ve always been passionate about our history and about our stories. To take this to another level has been so mind-blowing for me. I’m actually really pumped right now.

“I’ve come into this with anxiety and a little bit of fear and nerves but those are all good things for me to embrace. Now I feel great.”

A scene from the Happy Hikoi film. Photo / Atara Film

Tē Tuinga Whānau executive director Tommy Wilson said the film project used 18th-century influential Māori chiefs, settlers and Pākehā colonists to tell the history of Tauranga Moana, enhanced by AI.

It was exciting to release stage one of Happy Hikoi.

“The goal of today is to offer a teaching taonga [treasure] to all of the headmasters who are here to see if there is the appetite to progress stage one. Our dream is every single classroom in the 67 schools in the Western Bay of Plenty has access to Happy Hikoi.”

Wilson said it was a “privilege” to chronicle Tauranga’s early days in a modern format that had unlimited potential when it came to telling indigenous stories from Aotearoa and around the world.

He acknowledged Tauranga’s history was marred by tragedies and bitter bloodshed in the Māori Land Wars and the Battle of Gate Pā, which could never be forgotten. While the film’s narratives were designed to be informative and factual they would, however, lean on the positive side to encourage people to engage with the kaupapa (topic, theme).

“We want them to be engaging and not boring. This is something we can leave for the next generation and it’s a privilege to be able to be part of that.”

Hopes are high that futuristic technology could also transform traditional forms of storytelling for Māori and allow tribes to bring their own journeys to life through depictions of their ancestors.

There was also a Happy Hikoi walking guided tour around significant sites in the city and Wilson said that, alongside the film, lent itself to great tourism opportunities.

Happy Hikoi chronicles the history of Tauranga Moana. Photo / Atara Film

Mark Irving said the film was “absolutely brilliant as it was able to bring out history into a tangible form”.

Rotorua police Senior Sergeant Simon Betchetti said it was an “amazing blessing to hear the story of Tauranga Moana”.

Priority One chief executive Nigel Tutt said Tē Tuinga had done an awesome job.

“To see them put a step forward in telling some of Tauranga Moana’s stories is absolutely awesome and great for our community.”

Richie Barnett from the I Am Hope charity said the seed had started and would continue to grow.

“This is powerful messaging that connects with rangatahi [youth]… visual aspects are a big part of learning.”

Morgenstern, who directed the film, said he felt happy and grateful.

“The exciting part is it has just started and the sky is the limit.”

Carmen Hall is a news director for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post, covering business and general news. She has been a Voyager Media Awards winner and a journalist for 25 years.

Happy Hikoi has been created using clever animation and artificial intelligence. Photo / Atara Film

It is hoped technology can transform traditional forms of storytelling for Māori. Photo / Atara Film

The film was a collaboration between Tē Tuinga Whānau Support Services Trust, acclaimed Tauranga-based German film director Robert Morgenstern and local Māori historian Reon Tuanau. Photo / Atara Film