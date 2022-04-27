Jizzy Green in the wee Grow On Katikati shed at the side of Katikati Community Centre. Photos / Rebecca Mauger

By Rebecca Mauger

Jizzy Green's jaw dropped when she saw the price of fresh produce recently.

Jizzy, who grows all her own vegetables, hasn't bought produce in years and was astounded at their cost.

She wants to point out ''everything you grow yourself and not spend at a supermarket is money saved in your wallet''.

Grow On Katikati is on a mission to educate people of the importance, savings and ease of growing your own vegetables.

Latest statistics shows an inflation increase of 6.9 per cent for the March quarter — the highest annual increase in 30 years.

''At this time of inflation I think it's really important to get the message out to our community — to empower them to grow their own.''

Jizzy noted half a cabbage was nearly $5, same with silverbeet, and spinach and kale were over $6.

''Who can afford that? These are green leafy vegetables that grow like weeds and can be grown by anyone with no experience.''

Jizzy is excited about the savings Grow On Katikati can mean to local families.

The group grew from the March 2020 lockdown by members of Katikati Taiao group who identified a need for ''food security'' during times of shortages in supermarkets and no seeds available.

''We want to increase food resilience one backyard at a time, we believe no one should go hungry and we like to share seeds and seedling reserves and our knowledge.''

Fresh produce is the most likely to be left out of shopping trolleys when inflation is high which means many will be filling their trolley with processed/packaged foods, Jizzy says, ''and we know that nutritionally these foods don't provide the nutrients that young bodies and minds need''.

Growing vegetables is more simple than people think and Grow On Katikati members are happy to give advice.

''There's something infinitely rewarding in having a meal with something you have grown from your own garden.''

There are more than 70 Friends of Grow On who access free seeds and attend workshops at reduced rates.



The group runs a crop swap on the first Saturday of the month at the Grow On Katikati Shed on the side of Katikati Community Centre. Every Saturday morning 9.30-10.30am the shed is open to collect and drop off seeds and seedlings, pots or soil. They are also looking for new funders and grants.

Contact via the Grow On Katikati Facebook page or email growonkatikati@gmail.com.