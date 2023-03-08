The entrance way to Ongarahu Pa at Huharua Park.

Western Bay now has two Green Flag award-winning parks.

Hūhārua Park in Te Puna and TECT Park have clinched the Green Flag Awards for 2023.

This is the first time Hūhārua Park has been recognised with a Green Flag and is the ninth consecutive win for TECT Park.

Both are subregional parks and are jointly owned by the Western Bay of Plenty District and Tauranga City councils, with day-to-day operations undertaken by the Western Bay team.

The Green Flag Award is all about recognising well-managed parks and green spaces. It sets a benchmark standard for recreational outdoor spaces around the world.

This year, 20 parks and open spaces around the country received the coveted award from Recreation Aotearoa.

Western Bay Mayor James Denyer is extremely proud of the accomplishment.

“Having two Western Bay parks judged as being amongst the best in New Zealand is a real credit to our dedicated team who do a phenomenal job of creating these amazing public spaces for all to enjoy.

“These are both special spots in the Western Bay, and our thanks go out to TECT Park’s main sponsor, TECT, for their continued support of the park, as well as Pirirākau hapū for their ongoing involvement in ensuring the significant cultural heritage values of Hūhārua Park are maintained,” says mayor Denyer.

“It’s also a fantastic time to mark these achievements as we come into Parks Week 2023, from March 4-12. Keep an eye out for some special events to celebrate the week and the vital role parks play in creating thriving communities.”





About Hūhārua Park

Hūhārua Park is a subregional park located at the end of Plummers Point Rd, Te Puna. Owned jointly by the Western Bay of Plenty District and Tauranga City councils, it provides recreational enjoyment for the wider sub-region community.

Tangata whenua Pirirākau hapū of Ngāti Ranginui iwi played a major role in the development of Hūhārua Park and has ongoing involvement in the historic and cultural maintenance of the park. Walk through the carved waharoa (entranceway) and across the bridge to reach the Ongārahu Pā - one of the most well-preserved fortifications in Aotearoa New Zealand.

The park is a popular picnic spot and is connected by the Ōmokoroa to Tauranga Cycleway and includes a number of walking tracks and cultural sites.





About TECT Park

The 1650-hectare TECT Park in Ngawaro, upper Pyes Pa, is a joint venture between the Western Bay of Plenty District and Tauranga City councils, with the support of naming rights sponsor TECT and Bay Trust.

It is the base for many outdoor sports user groups, including a variety of club shooting ranges - pistol, clay target, deerstalkers, paintball and airsoft. There are also motorsports, featuring a club motocross track, and model aircraft flying fields.

Public facilities include tracks for walking, mountain biking, equestrian and family-focused motorcycle tracks, plus a dedicated dog exercise area. It’s also home to the popular Adrenalin Forest high-wire adventure course.



