he Surf Shack in Waihī's Taniwha toastie - smoked eel, maasdam and mozzarella cheeses, McClure’s pickle, horopito mayo, crispy kawakawa, kina butter, watercress and preserved lemon. Photo / Mabel Maguire
If smoked eel, watercress, kina butter and kawakawa sound like your thing, then a cafe in Waihī Beach may have just the toastie for you.
More than 200 eateries from all over New Zealand will compete in The Great New Zealand Toastie Takeover this year, which is a celebration ofthe tastiest, cheesiest, most inventive and outrageous toasted sandwiches in the nation.
Last year’s supreme winner was Okere Falls Store, with its “Figgy in the Middle” toastie, featuring Swiss cheese, pickle cheesecake mix, walnuts, figs, streaky bacon, rocket, chilli honey, blue cheese and McClure’s Pickles, sandwiched between buttered sourdough bread and topped with parmesan.
Surf Shack in Waihī Beach is hoping to take the crown this year with its smoked eel, maasdam and mozzarella cheeses, McClure’s pickle, horopito mayo, crispy kawakawa, kina butter, watercress and preserved lemon toastie.
At other restaurants around the motu, prawns, beef birria, duck confit and Korean bulgogi all make an appearance between toasted bread.
“They include hospitality legends, long-time toastie contenders and first-time entrants, and we’re so excited to travel the country sampling the brilliant toasties they’ve cooked up.
“We’re pretty sure we’ll exceed last year, when more than 100,000 toasties were served during the competition.
“We hope Kiwis will get out for lunch or dinner and try these new and really original dishes this winter. It’s a great, affordable way to support their local restaurants.”
Each toastie will be available from June 25 to August 5.
Members of a team of judges, overseen by food critic Kerry Tyack, will be on the road taste-testing every dish in the competition too.
On August 6, 12 finalists will be announced. Judging then begins for the supreme winner, announced August 20.
To be eligible, cafes, restaurants, bars, food trucks and pop-ups come up with a toastie that must feature two slices of bread, cheese (or a vegan substitute), McClure’s Pickles, and must be able to be eaten by hand.