he Surf Shack in Waihī's Taniwha toastie - smoked eel, maasdam and mozzarella cheeses, McClure’s pickle, horopito mayo, crispy kawakawa, kina butter, watercress and preserved lemon. Photo / Mabel Maguire

If smoked eel, watercress, kina butter and kawakawa sound like your thing, then a cafe in Waihī Beach may have just the toastie for you.

More than 200 eateries from all over New Zealand will compete in The Great New Zealand Toastie Takeover this year, which is a celebration of the tastiest, cheesiest, most inventive and outrageous toasted sandwiches in the nation.

Last year’s supreme winner was Okere Falls Store, with its “Figgy in the Middle” toastie, featuring Swiss cheese, pickle cheesecake mix, walnuts, figs, streaky bacon, rocket, chilli honey, blue cheese and McClure’s Pickles, sandwiched between buttered sourdough bread and topped with parmesan.

Surf Shack in Waihī Beach is hoping to take the crown this year with its smoked eel, maasdam and mozzarella cheeses, McClure’s pickle, horopito mayo, crispy kawakawa, kina butter, watercress and preserved lemon toastie.

At other restaurants around the motu, prawns, beef birria, duck confit and Korean bulgogi all make an appearance between toasted bread.