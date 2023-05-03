Te Puke High School He Ara Ākonga students spent a week at Hillary Outdoors in the Tongariro National Park.

Te Puke High School He Ara Ākonga students spent a week at Hillary Outdoors in the Tongariro National Park.

The Graeme Dingle Foundation is continuing to offer youth programmes at Te Puke High School in 20023.

Term 1 saw 26 Year 10 students start their journey on the He Ara Ākonga programme.

The programme focuses on building confidence, life skills and encouraging a healthy lifestyle through an array of outdoor activities, challenges, interaction with other young people and a positive relationship with a mentor.

The students spent the end of term 1 having some amazing local adventures, building relationships with their peers and programme co-ordinators before embarking on a week-long camp with Hillary Outdoors in the Tongariro National Park, undertaking a range of challenging activities that really pushed their limits and aimed to encourage them to get outside their comfort zone.

“The next part of their journey involves community work, something the Graeme Dingle Foundation hold close to their hearts,” says programme co-ordinator Leah Nesbit.

“We are a charity and we are often able to continue to support our rangatahi due to the ongoing support of our community.

“This is an awesome opportunity for us to give back while also instilling the value of this in our young people.

“You’ll likely see our students out and about locally over the next two weeks as they complete projects in the community.”

Leah says anyone who might have a project suitable for the students can get in touch to discuss its suitability.

The final phase of the programme utilises volunteer mentors who work one-on-one with students.

“We are currently seeking more amazing people to step up and help us undertake the life-changing role of supporting a young person,” says Leah.

Over the rest of the year, mentors volunteer a couple of hours per week to catch up with their young person.

“They will build a great relationship, give advice and overall just be a supportive friend in their lives. Together we will all have lots of fun and participate in some awesome activities together.”

“If you’d like to know more about how you can mentor a young person in Te Puke we’d love to hear from you.”,

The foundation is also seeking industry mentors for its careers programme Career Navigator.

“If you’re confident and keen to inspire a small group of high school students, can spare up to four hours per month and would like to share your knowledge and skills about your day-to-day employment, inspiring young people to take up employment in a similar field, get a hold of us today.”

Career Navigator is a ready-for-work programme designed to help inspire high school students in need of direction. The programme helps students navigate their way through the endless career opportunities presented to them. They get real-world experience in fields in which they are interested in and an idea of what their future career path may look like. To find out more email: leah.nesbit@dinglefoundation.org.nz



