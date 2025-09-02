Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Government to act after fast-track Port of Tauranga Stella Passage expansion halted by judicial review

Megan Wilson
By
Multimedia Journalist·Bay of Plenty Times·
5 mins to read

The Port of Tauranga's Stella Passage Development extension plans have stalled after a judicial order. Inset: Minister for Infrastructure and Minister Responsible for Resource Management Act Reform Chris Bishop (left) and Ngāti Kuku Hapū spokesman Joel Ngatuere. Photo / NZME

The Port of Tauranga's Stella Passage Development extension plans have stalled after a judicial order. Inset: Minister for Infrastructure and Minister Responsible for Resource Management Act Reform Chris Bishop (left) and Ngāti Kuku Hapū spokesman Joel Ngatuere. Photo / NZME

  • A fast-track application to extend two Port of Tauranga wharves has been halted by a judicial review after reference to one wharf was left off fast-track legislation.
  • Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop said the Government was “frustrated by it” and would be amending the Fast-track Approvals Act.
  • Ngāti Kuku, which sought a judicial review, said the ruling validated long-standing concerns about environmental and health impacts on Whareroa Marae and the surrounding community.

The Government will be “sorting” an issue that caused the Port of Tauranga’s expansion plan to be halted by a judicial review, Minister Chris Bishop says.

The fast-track consenting process for the Stella Passage Development project was put on hold after a High Court judge questioned whether a reference to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save