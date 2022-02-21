Takitimu North Link project plans to connect Tauranga and Ōmokoroa with a new 14km four-lane corridor. Photo / NZME

The Government is launching a new employment initiative to get local people into work on transport projects being built across the country.

Transport Minister Michael Wood announced the plan on a visit to the $655 million Takitimu North Link project in Tauranga today and said it would centre on projects part of the Government's New Zealand Upgrade Programme.

"Local people will learn new skills to work on major infrastructure projects in communities across Aotearoa, which will create a larger pool of workers for the construction industry and help to address skills and labour shortages.

"Waka Kotahi is delivering 19 NZUP projects, and I know that discussions to identify employment opportunities on the Takitimu North Link project, which will connect Tauranga and Ōmokoroa with a new 14km four-lane corridor, will begin very soon," Wood said.

"I'm pleased that Waka Kotahi and the Ministry of Social Development have agreed on this partnership to boost targeted employment outcomes on NZUP projects.

"The two have already worked together on a successful pilot project on the Te Ahu a Turanga–Manawatu Tararua Highway project, which resulted in local people getting heavy vehicle licenses to be trained as digger operators and drivers. People were also helped into jobs as administrators, labourers, builders and workers on conservation projects."

Employment Minister Carmel Sepuloni said the initiative would ensure close engagement with mana whenua on employment opportunities, while supporting local businesses.

"This partnership means people can be connected early to the right support and services they need from us to gain employment on the Takitimu North Link and a career."

Waka Kotahi is also supporting the Government's Broader Outcomes initiative, with a focus on growing local small and Maori owned businesses through its NZUP projects. For example, Takitimu North Link stage 1 has recently sub-contracted a small hapu-owned welding start-up business.