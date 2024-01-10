Storm gets his gift from Santa.

Storm gets his gift from Santa.

Invited guests enjoyed a Christmas meal with all the trimmings at the annual Christmas event for families in need.

Each year Katikati Community Centre and local community organisations organise a slap-up lunch to celebrate the festive season.

The families were served a traditional Kiwi Christmas roast and pudding, with children receiving gifts from Santa on December 16.

The gift appeal - where members of the public purchase and donate gifts before the event - drew 133 presents for young ones which were wrapped by volunteers.

Katikati Guides were Santa’s helpers for the day.

Community connector Sjaan Rounds says about 125 meals were served with grocery boxes and bags donated by Curate Church. Spot prizes were also given out.

Rounds gives a big thank you to those who made the event possible by contributing their time and resources.

‘’The volunteers were absolutely amazing and I think the community was very grateful …especially the kids after their visit from Santa.’’

Helpers on the day and event contributors were from Katikati Rotary, Katikati Lions, Elliots Funeral Services, Katch Katikati, St John Katikati Ambulance, Katikati Guides, Katikati Community Centre, Katikati Community Christian Foodbank, Kura Kai and Tamawhariua Health and Social Services.



