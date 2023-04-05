Project Parore encourages people to help eradicate pests by putting a trap in their backyard. Pictured are Barry Pethybridge and Sharon Strong.

There are killing machines in our own backyards.

Western Bay Museum and Project Parore have put up a Pests In Our Backyard display hoping to educate, inform, enthral and encourage the public to get traps for their backyards to help the pest problem.

Visitors will come face to face with prolific native bird predators including the ferret, hedgehog, stoat, rat, possum and wild cat.

Project Parore pest control expert Barry Pethybridge says all the taxidermy pests in the exhibition are from the local coastal reserves and urban areas. They were all trapped by Project Parore volunteers.

Katikati Environment Activator Sharon Strong says the display helps to highlight pests being found in our backyards and the destruction they cause, as well as to highlight the work of Project Parore.

“Kids love seeing the pests up so close as well, and many wouldn’t have the opportunity to see them.’’

A taxidermied ferret showing its lethal teeth.

The display communicates that there is much the public can do to create a predator-free New Zealand, museum manager Paula Gaelic says. Project Parore, with Predator-Free BOP, encourages people to help by having a trap in their backyard.

The group has about eight volunteers looking after about 50 traps and 250 bait stations. The area they look after has extended in the last few years.

‘’But it would be a great help if local people inquired about a trap to keep rats and other pests down. They can help us out in this way as well,” Sharon says.

Another backyard trapping information session will be held on April 22 from 10am-midday in the park beside the museum, where the public can register, find out more about the initiative or take a trap away.