Get pretty in pink for a worthy cause with Tauranga Hot Pink Walk

A massive crowd usually turns out for the colourful fundraising event. Photo / NZME

The community is being encouraged to get creative and pretty in pink for an annual fundraiser which helps out a cause that touches the lives of many.

Breast Cancer Support Service Trust Tauranga is holding its Hot Pink Walk on October 20.

Trust service manager Helen Alice said the Hot Pink Walk had been going for more than 20 years and was always held during Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.

She said, as well as being a major fundraiser for the trust, the event was a time for people to come together and celebrate life, and to remember people who have both lived and died with breast cancer.

"Families hit the streets and funds raised are used by our charity to support people going through breast cancer."

Dick Marquand, 72, was diagnosed with breast cancer in July last year.

He noticed a lump near his left nipple, and after a mammogram and biopsy it was discovered to be stage 3 breast cancer.

He had surgery and chemotherapy. However, after his body reacted very badly to the second type of chemotherapy he had to stop it early and have radiotherapy.

He was told he had an 80 per cent chance of lasting five years, and would be getting check-ups.

Marquand said it was very hard to get the call after having the mammogram and biopsy that his doctor wanted to see him first thing in the morning.

"It was that sudden realisation that things aren't too flash."

He said 20-25 males in New Zealand were diagnosed each year with breast cancer.

"It's really important if you have anything abnormal to get it checked. This is the same for both women and men.

"Don't ignore it. The sooner you can get to your doctor and get it sorted, the sooner you can get better."

He was grateful for the help of the Tauranga Hospital and Breast Cancer Support Service Trust Tauranga staff, and enjoyed being able to take part in the Reel Recovery programme as a passionate fly fisher.

With the Reel Recovery programme, he travelled to Turangi with other males who had cancers, and as well as fishing in the Tongariro River together, they discussed various things about their cancers and how they were feeling.

Marquand encouraged people to get behind the Hot Pink Walk because any event which helped the trust and raised awareness was a great thing.

Helen Alice said last year the Hot Pink Walk couldn't go ahead because of Covid, so this year they had been really looking forward to having it.

Initially the date for the event was October 6, but it had to be rescheduled to October 20, and it would need to be held under alert level 1.

"Like everyone doing events, you get through the curve balls."

If it did go ahead at alert level 1, people would be expected to sign in with the QR Code which would be placed all over and would also be on the back of maps being handed out.

Breast Cancer Support Service Tauranga Trust is a local charity that works to support people in the Western Bay of Plenty district who get breast cancer.

"We are pretty reliant on donations and apply for grants. The donation people make to join in the walk is really important to us being able to provide our services."

She said there were not many people who hadn't been touched by breast cancer in some way.

"People come out to support friends, family or remember those who have had or are going through it themselves.

"There's a huge feeling of celebration of life and support, because you are looking around and know this is something that touches us all in some way."

She said there would be entertainment along the way and that the walk was not a long event.

Lois Atkins, Caroline Gill, Donna Jones, Mica Dawson and Stephanie Alcock were jumping for joy at the 2019 Hot Pink Walk. Photo / NZME

The details

- What: Hot Pink Walk for Breast Cancer Support Service Trust Tauranga

- When: Wednesday, October 20, starting 5.30pm

- Where: Masonic Park on The Strand

- Get your ticket at www.breastcancerbop.org.nz/page/hot-pink-walk