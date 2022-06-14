Gas line strike closes part of Cameron Rd

A section of Cameron Rd is closed due to a gas line strike. Photo / Talia Parker

A gas line strike has closed a section of Cameron Rd.

A Tauranga City Council spokesman said a gas line was hit near Kent St and diversions are in place between Sheppard and Cornwall Sts

Traffic is still slowly flowing around the area.

It is unknown at this time when the road is expected to be reopened.

"But an early report is that it could be closed for at least two hours," he said.

A reporter at the scene said Fire and Emergency NZ trucks were at the scene and the area smelt like gas.

A Fire and Emergency NZ media spokeswoman said two fire trucks from Greerton and Tauranga were at the scene of a gas line rupture.

Firefighters were alerted to the incident at 10:40am.

More to come.