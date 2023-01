Sea it to believe it. Photo Pat Courtney

Fun family times were held on the beach at Pauanui on Saturday January 21 for the House of Knives Sand Castle Competition in conjunction with Coromandel CFM.

Some great creations come out of the sand including a Formula 1 car, flowers, a turtle, lizards, a beehive, a dozen eggs - and many more.

Congratulations to all for giving it a go and congratulations to the winner receiving a full bag of goodies.

A shell-backed Turtle. Photo / Pat Courtney

Another stunning creation. Photo / Pat Courtney

Building the sandcastles was a family affair. Photo / Pat Courtney

This sand flower was a hit. Photo / Pat Courtney