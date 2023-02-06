The Kauaeranga Valley is holding a good old-fashioned fundraising Country Fair.

The Kauaeranga Valley is holding a good old-fashioned fundraising Country Fair to celebrate the arrival of summer – we hope!

Having been postponed twice owing to Covid and then unfavourable weather, we are hoping it is a case of ‘third time lucky’ on Saturday, February 18.

Valley residents have been preparing for the fair for many months. Inside the hall will be the Kauaeranga Café with a variety of food options and of course Kauaeranga’s very own Pinnacle Coffee. Also in the hall will be the “Bring & Buy” tables with a large array of produce, baking, crafts and plants. There will be raffles, lucky dips, and an ever-popular silent auction of goods and services donated by local residents, including artworks, BnB overnight stays, and trailer loads of firewood.

Outside there will be produce stalls, live music, a pet parade, a bouncy castle, face painting, along with an early afternoon of traditional family outdoor games from the past – sack races, three-legged races, tug-o-war, and the like.

Built by the Kauaeranga Valley settlers in 1902 and leased by the Department of Education for use as a school until 1943, the Kauaeranga Valley Hall is the focal centre of the vibrant Kauaeranga community. It is hoped to raise sufficient funds to further improve the hall and its surrounds, including improvements to the toilets and water supply.

This will be a fun-filled event for all the family. Everyone is invited.

The Details

What: Kauaeranga Hall Country Fair

When: Saturday, February 18 at 11am-2pm

Where: Kauaeranga Hall, 437 Kauaeranga Valley Rd, Thames

For further information contact fair organiser, Peter Revell at 021-912-993 or revellp@gmail.com