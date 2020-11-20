Website of the Year

Bay of Plenty Times

From NZ Army to auctioneer: Bay of Plenty auctioneer Grant Child sells 9000 homes under the hammer

6 minutes to read

auctioneer Grant Child. Photo / George Novak

Zoe Hunter
By:

Multimedia journalist

You could cut the tension with a knife.

"Can we make it over $1 million?"

Bayleys and Eves auctioneer Grant Child has full control of the packed auction room.

There's standing room only. Real estate

9000 homes under the hammer

From army to auctions

The first auction

Auctioneering 'a bit like acting'