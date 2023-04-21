Anna Hawkins plays a prostitute in Tauranga Musical Theatre's production of Jekyll & Hyde. Photo / Pete & Klara Luxford Photography

Anna Hawkins wears many hats.

She is a doting mother and a loving wife, a singer-songwriter, and a performer.

Her latest role, however, is playing a prostitute in Tauranga Musical Theatre’s performance of Jekyll & Hyde this April.

Hawkins will play the leading lady Lucy Harris - a character that could not be further from her true self.

“It is out of character for me,” she says with a laugh. “It is obviously very different from my day-to-day life.”

Based on the classic story by Robert Louis Stevenson and featuring a thrilling score of pop-rock hits from multi-Grammy and Tony-nominated Frank Wildhorn and Grammy-winning Leslie Bricusse, Jekyll & Hyde brings to life the tale of the epic struggle between good and evil.

It is an evocative tale of two men: Jekyll - a doctor, passionate and romantic - and Hyde - a terrifying madman (played by NZME’s Sam Howe), and two women: Lucy Harris (Hawkins) and Emma Carew (Emma Twigley) - who each fall for the same man, both unaware of his dark secret.

Hawkins - a New Zealand singer and recording artist - grew up in the mighty Waikato. It was where as a 17-year-old she met her now husband Simeon Clarke - and the pair have been inseparable since.

Before Covid-19 sent the country - and the world - into lockdown, Hawkins and her husband were living in the United Kingdom and eventually found themselves back in the Bay of Plenty, settling in the Tauranga suburb of Maungatapu.

“We came home to start a family.”

They had their first child - a son named Leon, now 5 - and now their daughter Arabelle who is nearly 2.

“We just love Tauranga. It’s such a nice place to live and bring up a family. It is near our family.”

Hawkins has been performing on stage since she was 7 years old. Starting out in country music, she later moved into a more classical repertoire alongside orchestras and at special events.

She began writing and releasing her own original material in her 20s, with her songs and voice reflecting her country/folk roots while drawing upon her classical technique and range.

Now aged 35, Hawkins has travelled the world with her music.

Anna Hawkins is a New Zealand singer and recording artist. Photo / Supplied

Nationally, her accolades include touring with famed Welsh tenor Paul Potts, and singing at events such as Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park, Sunset Symphony, and ASB Classical Sparks, as well as the Auckland Seafood Festival, Hamilton Garden and Arts Festival, and Katikati Twilight Festival.

Outside of her solo work, Hawkins has played many musical theatre roles such as Les Miserables and Miss Saigon. Globally, she has played ‘Christine’ in Ken Hill’s Phantom of the Opera in Tokyo.

The list goes on.

The last time Hawkins was on stage in the Bay of Plenty was when she played ‘Florence’ in Stage Right’s performance of Chess at Baycourt Community and Arts Centre in 2019.

But in 2020, Covid-19 closed the curtains on the performing arts, as it did many industries.

“The world was closed off. It was extremely difficult across the board for many industries and particularly for the arts it posed many challenges. Everything shut down.”

As events started to return, Hawkins says she is thankful to be back singing again. And since they have, she hasn’t stopped.

“It has been a busy last six months.”

Hawkins has been singing on cruise ships, and at festivals, on top of rehearsing for her lead role in Jekyll & Hyde.

The show is familiar territory for the singer. She played the role of Lucy before at her high school - St Peter’s School in Cambridge - at age 18.

“It brings back memories.”

Hawkins says she auditioned for Tauranga Musical Theatre’s Jekyll & Hyde because she “really loves the music in the show”.

“There are so many standout songs and haunting backing vocals. The whole show is spine-tingling, haunting music and it is just right up my alley.”

Hawkins says her character is a prostitute who dreams of being liberated from that life.

“The catalyst for that is when she meets Jekyll and he shows her kindness and she starts dreaming of a life with a gentleman like him who would love her and care for her.”

To fully become Lucy, Hawkins has created her own back story for the character.

“I don’t see her as choosing the profession. I imagine her maybe being sold into prostitution and she is stuck in this life.

“I think about it in terms of that she could be anyone in many parts of the world trapped in this life of sexual exploitation. I approach her in that way. If I hadn’t been born into the life and privilege I was born into, I could be Lucy stuck in this life.

Anna Hawkins wears many hats. Photo / Supplied

“When she sings her first song Bring on the Men, I see that as a character, as a role she is playing. When she is playing the role of a prostitute it’s a facade for her.

“You get to see the real Lucy when she sings songs like Somone Like You and A New Life where she is dreaming of not having to be a prostitute any more. That’s how I see her.”

While she loves her solo work, Hawkins says she was enjoying being part of a cast again.

“I love being involved in musical theatre,” she says. “It [musical theatre] is very much community-based. You get to make friends with other Tauranga people, you’re putting on a show together.

“It’s a group effort. You feel that. It’s a totally different experience than performing a solo show. We need each other’s energy.

“There is a great level of thankfulness or appreciation for being able to put on shows again for a live audience. We are all just really thankful and excited to be on stage.”

Hawkins says the Bay of Plenty performing arts scene punches above its weight.

“It is community theatre but the performers and the people who are involved are bringing their A-game and they are so talented.”

She says she cannot wait to bring the “deliciously dark tale of good and evil” and “dramatic, emotive and haunting music” as part of Tauranga Musical Theatre’s Jekyll & Hide this month.

“Expect to come along and have goosebumps.”





Giveaway:

NZME has a double pass to give away to Tauranga Musical Theatre’s Jekyll & Hyde. Email your name to essencebop@nzme.co.nz with Jekyll and Hyde in the subject line to be in to win. Tickets will be for the Thursday night show.

By emailing to enter this giveaway, you agree to the NZME Standard Promotion or Competition Terms and Conditions and NZME Privacy Policy that can be viewed at: https://www.nzme.co.nz/about-nzme/terms-conditions/





The details:

What: Jekyll & Hyde

When: April 14 to 29

Where: Tauranga Musical Theatre, 17th Avenue

Director: Laura Mansell

Choreographer: Rachael Somerville

Musical director: Elise Rohde

Production manager: Skye Colonna



