Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

From folk to frisky: Anna Hawkins takes on raunchy lead role in Tauranga’s Jekyll & Hyde musical

Zoe Hunter
By
6 mins to read
Anna Hawkins plays a prostitute in Tauranga Musical Theatre's production of Jekyll & Hyde. Photo / Pete & Klara Luxford Photography

Anna Hawkins plays a prostitute in Tauranga Musical Theatre's production of Jekyll & Hyde. Photo / Pete & Klara Luxford Photography

Anna Hawkins wears many hats.

She is a doting mother and a loving wife, a singer-songwriter, and a performer.

Her latest role, however, is playing a prostitute in Tauranga Musical Theatre’s performance of Jekyll & this April.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times