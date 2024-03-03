Friendship Force visitors from Tucson, Arizona visit the Western Bay of Plenty.

Tauranga Western Bay of Plenty Friendship Force recently hosted visitors from Tucson, Arizona’s Friendship Force.

The aim of the Friendship Force is to foster global peace and understanding with personal contacts and shared experiences through home hosting.

Katikati and Ōmokoroa hosts took their visitors to Te Puna Quarry and McLaren Falls. One highlight was viewing the work of woodcarver Kevin McCardell in Bethlehem. They also visited the Waihi Gold Discovery Centre and Martha Mine.

A spokesperson says they were keen to view all the Katikati murals as Tucson is a mural city itself.

‘’Since they live in the desert, they were amazed at our beautiful beaches and many wished they could have stayed longer. The visit was a great reminder of what’s on our doorstep that we are inclined to take for granted.’’

INFO To find out more call Chris on 021 255 6415



