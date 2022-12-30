The journalist, author, and marathon runner shares her thoughts after moving into palliative care.

Around 80 people climbed Mauao to meet the sunrise in memory of mother and writer Dawn Picken this morning.

Dawn, a 52-year-old author, marathon runner, Bay of Plenty Times Weekend writer and columnist, Toi Ohomai tutor, and former television journalist, lost her battle with a rare liver disease on Boxing Day.

Dawn’s friends and her daughter, Fiona, gathered at the base of Mauao to follow Dawn’s well-worn path to meet the new day.

“It was just amazing,” Josie Calcott told the Bay of Plenty Times.

“We actually did a bit of a head count and somebody counted about 80 people turned up.”

About 80 "people from all walks of life" climbed Mauao on Friday morning to remember and grieve Dawn Picken. Photo / Supplied

Calcott said as the group made their way to the top they shared with each other their memories of Dawn.

“It was just so nice to bring everyone together,” Calcott said.

“There were people there some of us hadn’t seen for a long time. Friends who came with us when we went with Dawn to the New York Marathon. There were some of her colleagues and friends of her kids.

“Dawn would have liked that.”

Dawn’s friend Donna Kirkpatrick said it was important to come together and grieve.

“She was a beautiful person and she attracted beautiful people.

“Everyone was there for the same reason. Some people came back from holiday, from Auckland, Taupō, and Lake Rotoma, just for the walk. We just wanted to be together as Dawn’s community.”

Kirkpatrick said it was moving to meet people she didn’t know.

“There were people from all walks of life. There were entrepreneurs Dawn had done some writing for when they started their business, colleagues of Dawn’s from Toi Ohomai, ladies from the Tarnished Frocks and Divas fundraisers.”

When the group reached the end of their climb, they stood in silence as the sun rose.

“It was peaceful and beautiful,” Kirkpatrick said. “It felt like she was there.”

Bay of Plenty Times reporter Dawn Picken, pictured in 2019. Photo / Andrew Warner

Kirkpatrick would always remember her “first vision” of Dawn running up to her with lippy on and a twinkle in her gorgeous eyes.

“I thought I had a goddess running next to me.”

Kirkpatrick thought it was special to celebrate Dawn’s life, looking down on the beach where she used to love running.

“The beach and the mount was a special place for a lot of people, for us and for her.”

As the group came down the mountain, Calcott said, many decided to grab a coffee and spend some time together on the grassy patch at the base of Mauao.

“Some of the girls went for a swim. There were about 20 people in the water, I think,” Calcott said.

“Dawn would have done that, being an adventurous, outgoing, active person she would give everything a go.”