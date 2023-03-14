Children who sign up to play junior rugby this season in the Chiefs catchment will receive a free ticket (with a paying adult) to attend a Gallagher Chiefs home game. Photograph by Andrew Warner.

Children who sign up to play junior rugby this season in the Chiefs catchment will receive a free ticket (with a paying adult) to attend a Gallagher Chiefs home game. Photograph by Andrew Warner.

The Chiefs Rugby Club have launched an exciting initiative as part of the ongoing drive to inspire and foster young talent within the Chiefs region.

In partnership with 45 rugby clubs within Chiefs Country, children who sign up to play junior rugby this season will receive a free ticket (with a paying adult) to attend a Gallagher Chiefs home game.

One of the highlights of the season is the Kids Round, which falls on this weekend’s home game against the Rebels at FMG Stadium Waikato on Saturday afternoon.

“I am looking forward to the role our future Gallagher Chiefs and Waitomo Chiefs Manawa will have this week,” said Chiefs Rugby Club CEO Simon Graafhuis.

“We encourage all kids to join up to play at their local club. Over the season they will have a heap of fun, and create friendships and connections for life,” he said. “Hopefully they will develop ambitious goals to pursue playing for the Gallagher Chiefs or Waitomo Chiefs Manawa in years to come.

“For those that do sign up this year within the region, the Chiefs Rugby Club is giving ticket vouchers to junior players.”

If your children are interested in getting involved with rugby this season and want to redeem their ticket voucher, get in touch with your local rugby club to find out more.

The Kids Round game kicks off at the family-friendly time of 4.35pm on Saturday, March 18, when the Gallagher Chiefs to face the Rebels at FMG Stadium Waikato. Tickets are available now from chiefs.flicket.co.nz.